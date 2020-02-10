Barbican Named As London's Top Accessible Venue

Arts and learning centre, the Barbican, has been named London's Venue of the Year by disabled access charity Euan's Guide.

The Barbican stood out by providing a range of accessible performances and is one of only a handful of venues in London's city centre to provide a Changing Places facility.

On Disabled Access Day the Barbican held Tune in to Access in collaboration with Drake Music, a successful day of free events exploring accessibility, technology and the arts. There was a mix of performances from disabled musicians and audience participation activities which aimed to break down barriers. Their programme of events regularly includes audio described, sensory friendly, captioned and BSL shows.

Tina Hodgkinson, Euan's Guide Ambassador for London, shares her views on the Barbican and its award win: "The Barbican is brilliant. It's a very accessible arts complex which has something to offer everyone, with two theatres, a concert hall which host internationally renowned classical and contemporary musicians, three cinema screens, two galleries, restaurants, a public library and a stunning conservatory. I'm a regular visitor as there is so much going on, and with my mobility impairment, it's reassuring to know that it has easy step free access. The Barbican is one of the most accessible venues in London and still one of the few in central London to have a Changing Places toilet, as well as several accessible toilets. Whenever I visit the staff are always so friendly and helpful. For Disabled Access Day 2019 the Barbican hosted a day of free performances by disabled musicians and a lively panel discussion about music and technology. Also in 2019 their art gallery lift was upgraded as part of their ongoing commitment to access and inclusivity. I'm thrilled that the Barbican has won Euan's Guide 2019 Venue of the Year for London."

Sir Nicholas Kenyon, Managing Director of the Barbican, said: "We're delighted to have been awarded London's Venue of the Year by Euan's Guide. We're always striving to be inclusive, both in the work we programme and the exceptional experience we aim to offer all visitors to the Centre, so this award is a very welcome recognition of the progress we are making in ensuring the Barbican is accessible to all."

Disabled people nominated hundreds of venues for the awards. Eight regional winners were selected who each provide an outstanding welcome for disabled visitors.

The winners included animal attractions Newquay Zoo, Southern England's Venue of the Year, and Folly Farm, Wales' Venue of the Year. A family favourite, Cadbury World was named Midlands' Venue of the Year while the immersive open air Beamish, The Living Museum of the North was awarded Northern England's Venue of the Year. Edinburgh's newest distillery, Holyrood Distillery took the award for Scotland South with the Scotland North award going to the historic Culloden Battlefield and its contemporary Visitor Centre. Helping people travel to and from Belfast, the George Best Belfast City Airport was named Northern Ireland's Venue of the Year.

Disabled access information can often be hard to find which is why disabled people use the disabled access review website Euan's Guide to share their own experiences and find new places to visit that have been recommended by other people. The website holds thousands of reviews for all types of places making it easier for people to find great accessible places to go.





