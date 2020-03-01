BWW TV: A Sneak Peek From The 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards took place tonight at the Prince of Wales Theatre, hosted by Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson.

BroadwayWorld UK reporters Jamie Body and Cindy Marcolina attended the ceremony - and here is a sneak peek of what went down at the awards!

We've got lots of fun videos to follow tomorrow. For now, here is a teaser video of all the fun that happened at the event...

Watch the video below!

The big winner of the night was musical & Juliet, with 6 awards from its 13 nominations, receiving Best Actress in a Musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, as well as Best Set Design (Soutra Gilmour), Best Costume Design (Paloma Young), Best Lighting Design (Howard Hudson), Best Video Design (Andrzej Goulding) and Best Graphic Design (Dewynters).

Other winners included Come From Away, taking the prize for Best New Musical, Andrew Scott for his lead performance in Present Laughter at the Old Vic, and Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty and Jack Loxton.

You can see the full list of winners here. And check back soon for more backstage videos!





