BWW Review: YOU ARE HERE, Southwark Playhouse

Southwark Playhouse reopens this week with in-person performances of You Are Here. Originating in the US, this is the UK premiere of a new musical by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, presented by The Grey Area Theatre Company and directed by Matthew Rankcom. The show is of a pleasant length to ease oneself back into theatre, coming in at 90 minutes with no interval.

Southwark Playhouse has clearly made great efforts to ensure the safety of its guests. The Large auditorium has been reconfigured to allow for social distancing with rows spaced just over 2m apart and Perspex/see-through screens separating households/social bubbles. There is also a one-way entry system, no physical tickets, a cashless bar and online-booking only.

You Are Here follows ageing Chicago housewife, Diana (played by the glorious Wendi Peters) who, on the night of the 1969 moon landing, walks out of her comfortable suburban life. She finds a room locally and in the space of three days learns more about the world than ever before through meaningful encounters with strangers from all walks of life.

Diana is a wonderfully unique character to lead a show. She's an older woman, for one thing, but Diana is unusual, too, in her mental instability. Her fantastical dreams take the audience on wild journeys, and this fragility makes Diana humorous but also at times very sad. Peters does a superb job at conveying the nuance of Diana's emotions and capturing both the sheltered innocence and the maturity of this character.

Jordan Frazier is also marvellous as Ruby, the young maid who takes Diana under her wing and shows her a new kind of freedom. The scene where Ruby takes wide-eyed Diana home for a night of cooking, dancing and philosophy melts your heart.

In fact, the whole cast of four make a great team of actors, including Rebecca McKinnis and Phil Adèle who each bring individuality and warmth to their roles.

The movement direction by Amie Hibber is funny and clever, and Libby Todd's costumes and set are simple but effective - setting the scene of late 60's suburbia very well. Jai Morjaria's lighting is also creatively designed to help take the audience on Diana's many elaborate journeys. Rankcom serves the show well.

Bartram's music is intelligent with intricate harmonies and it certainly aids the development of the story. One wishes only that some of the music was more memorable: "The Invisible Man", a heartfelt solo by Peters, is nonetheless difficult to remember. This will likely be disappointing for quintessential musical lovers, but possibly irrelevant for others.

You Are Here is a quaint and intimate new musical that is overflowing with tenderness, humour, talent and creativity, and is sure to leave you with a warmed heart.

You Are Here is running at Southwark Playhouse until 12 June with two live-streamed performances on 22 May

Photo Credit: Callum Heinrich