BWW Review: WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION, London County Hall

Based on Agatha Christie's 1925 short story, Witness For The Prosecution was well-established at London's County Hall before the pandemic. It now makes a welcome return and is as ingenious as ever. We are all used to seeing television adaptations of Christie's work, but Lucy Bailey's creative version takes all the theatrics of a courtroom and translates it neatly into a truly immersive production.

Bernard Vole is accused of murder and faces the death penalty if convicted. A widow he befriended is dead; Vole has blood on his sleeve and has, co-incidentally, inherited all her money. The audience is invited into the courtroom as the evidence builds up against him. His wife Romaine will not support his alibi and it begins to look like Bernard might be heading for the gallows. In typical Christie style, the dramatic battle between the barristers builds to several twists.

Jo McNamara, making his West End debut, is naïve and vulnerable as Leonard. He is almost childlike with his shaking voice, too-large suit and his seemingly blind devotion to his wife. Emer McDaid is chilling and mysterious as Romaine. She remains impossible to read throughout the play, as she seems to be unperturbed by her faithful husband's arrest and emotionally detached in the witness box.

Jonathan Firth is brilliantly enigmatic as Vole's defence lawyer Sir Wilfred Robert QC and Miles Richardson is probing and disparaging as prosecutor Mr Myers QC. Both actors embrace the melodrama of the courtroom setting. They are completely convincing as intelligent and experienced barristers and their vocal tussles are both credible and compelling.

Martin Turner is also authoritative, imposing and wryly amusing as judge Mr Justice Wainwright. Yvonne Gidden makes a striking impression as the ebullient and loyal housekeeper Janet Mackensie who takes a sharp dislike for Vole.

Lucy Bailey who has deftly created a smart and captivating production. Beginning with the hangman's noose as a disturbing spectre, it gives a greater sense of jeopardy for Vole. County Hall's soaring chamber is a gift for this production and works perfectly as the audience watches from the public gallery and surrounding seats, with 12 people acting as the jury.

It is incredibly atmospheric and Christie's smart and ingenious story keeps the tension high until the very end. There are also some interesting undercurrents of misogyny and jingoism in the story that mean many characters end up getting what they deserve.

William Dudley's design and Mic Pool's sound creates a truly immersive experience. The corridors echo, a stenography taps away and the court hubbub is perfectly piped through the small speakers fixed within the seats.

Whether this production can ever rival the run of the other Christie stage stalwart The Mousetrap remains to be seen, but this is a slick and smart production that makes a welcome return to the stage.

Witness For The Prosecution is at County Hall, booking until 20 March 2022

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz