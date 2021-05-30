BWW Review: WALDEN, Harold Pinter Theatre

To use any other word than 'crisis' to describe what is happening with today's climate is ridiculous. Temperatures rise, natural resources dwindle and human beings waste more than ever. Is our planet saveable? Can we heal mother earth, or is it better to admit defeat and divert all resources into finding another place to build a sustainable ecosystem. This is the main question grappled with in Amy Berryman's Walden.

Honing in on a relationship between twin sister's, the play is set in a remote area bordering Canada. The remoteness is the land of the Earth Advocate's; a group of people of all ages, genders and races, who believe that it is still possible to live on this planet. They're proving this concept too - wildlife is returning, fruit and veg blooms and the air is breathable without a mask. But is this just a fantasy that will eventually end? When innovative superhero astronaut Cassie, played by Lydia Wilson enters, the way of nomad life is quickly challenged.

Caught between two worlds, Gemma Arteton's Stella is apparently one of the best minds NASA ever had. She is the one that designed Walden, the space station on Mars that will allow human life to flourish. Originally just a pipe dream, it's soon to become a reality, with her twin sister leading the mission. This causes conflict - Cassie doesn't want to go, she never has really wanted to be a space explorer and has only ever followed Stella. But she isn't invited; she didn't pass the trials, so a choice has to be made.

Originally slow to get off the mark, after 30 minutes the piece does turn into a turbulent and engaging watch. However, some of Rickson's choices feel too performative; there's unnecessary over the top thrills to the action which feel more at place in a Shakespeare or Restoration. The heightened performances loses some of the authenticity in the piece. The sluggish pacing at times leaves you twitchy and it's a shame because there are some really exciting moments in Walden. Some of Berryman's lines really hit home, and when the struggles the characters are facing are really allowed to exist, it's a thrilling time.

But some moments feel obvious, lacking imagination and despite brilliant performances from the trio - apart from some occasional dodgy American accents - the play never reaches its full potential. Still, it's a solid 100 minutes of drama, and one that audiences will most likely enjoy.

Walden at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 12 June 2021

Photo courtesy of Sonia Friedman Productions