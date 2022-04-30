BWW Review: THE MISFORTUNE OF THE ENGLISH, Orange Tree Theatre

Touching on nationalism, childish loyalty and what it means to be English, The Misfortune Of The English is Pamela Carter's new play, inspired by tragic, true events. In April 1936 a group of 27 schoolboys are on a walking holiday in Nazi Germany's Black Forest. By the end of the day, after collectively choosing a difficult route in terrible weather, five of them are dead.

We are told the story through pupils Lyons, Eaton and Harrison, who are chatty, brimming with youthful optimism and eager to represent their country in the right way abroad. They relish the English successes in the Great War, while seeming to be unaware of the impending war that is to come. An unseen teacher pushes the boys on, unwilling to deviate from the chosen path, due to a misplaced sense of pride in English grit and determination.

The varying characters of the boys are very well realised by the trio of actors. Lyons is sensitively played by Matthew Tennyson; desperate to fit in, thoughtful and quiet. Vinnie Heaven is cheeky and carefree as Eaton, showing a mixture of bravado and naivety with his messy hair and untucked shirt. Hubert Burton is buttoned-up as Harrison, showing both efficiency and enthusiasm for the trip.

All three actors evoke a sense of youth and exuberance. They are believable and the audience is immediately drawn into their world of teasing jokes, as well as their burgeoning realisations about class and religion. Heaven, in particular, is very likable as a lovable rogue with a sense of hero-worship for his teacher.

Director Oscar Toeman, last seen at the Orange Tree directing Lucy Prebble's disturbing first play The Sugar Syndrome, knows how to use the theatre's space. There is no set to speak of, so Toeman makes the actors fill the space with constant movement. Jasmine Swan's design and Elliot Griggs' lighting evoke the bleakness of the boys' situation with stark white light and copious amounts of fog.

Despite potentially interesting ideas about nation and loyalty, there are sometimes clashing elements in Carter's writing. Inspired by her frustration over Brexit, the script inspires some questions about what it means to be English, class and the sense of place, but gives no real answers. At ninety minutes, the play is also too long.

A German tour guide, played charmingly by Éva Magyar, voices jarring and meandering tourist information throughout the play while the boys perform awkward physical exercises. She then appears at the end of the production to give an epilogue that seems to belong to another play.

The premise of the play is very engaging and there are some excellent performances from all actors, but significant trimming is needed for it to really shine.

The Misfortune Of The English is at the Orange Tree Theatre until 28 May

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz