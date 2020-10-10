BWW Review: THAT DRAG SHOW!, Proud Cabaret City

London's newest drag revue debuted last night at the cabaret venue.

Fun, frisky and fabulous, That Drag Show! took to the stage at Proud Cabaret last night and delivered a stellar act from start to finish. Billed as 'London's newest drag revue', the ensemble show is composed of three established, London-based drag performers: Velma Celli, Portia De Fosse and Australian queen Karla Bear.

The overture from Judy Garland's 1961 concert at Carnegie Hall opened the show and firmly set the tone for what would be a truly theatrical, decadent evening. The trio opened with an energetic rendition of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend", segueing seamlessly into Beyonce's "Single Ladies" - complete with effortlessly slick choreography.

All three performers have worked in West End productions, and it shows. Clearly very gifted dancers, they can all sing, too. And I mean really sing. All three queens performed a variety of solo numbers, spanning a wide range of styles including jazz, pop and musical theatre.

Standout songs included a soaring version of "Summertime" from Karla Bear (whose soprano was absolutely faultless), a sultry "Black and Gold" from Portia De Fosse, and a hilarious series of vocal impressions from Velma Celli. A spectacular showgirl and entertainer down to her core, Velma brought the house down with her various impressions, including Britney, Shirley Bassey and Cher (complete with DIY vocal effects).

While the wonderful solo numbers were aplenty, it can't be denied that the most thrilling moments of the show were when all three queens performed together. Their numbers were a delight - a slowed-down mash-up of Whitney's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and Rihanna's "We Found Love in a Hopeless Place" was truly beautiful. Gorgeous vocals with pitch-perfect harmonies, accompanied by moving performances to boot. Another fabulous moment was a parody version of "I'm Still Here" from Follies, with updated, Covid-themed lyrics. Cleverly written and performed, it was an absolute scream.

If you're looking for cheap gags and dirty jokes with your drag, the show had plenty of those too. But on top of that, the audience was treated to a fully fledged, high-quality theatrical experience. Well thought out and executed with something for everyone, this show is a real gem.

That Drag Show! is playing at Proud Cabaret City for one more date on Wednesday, 18 November. If you love drag, if you're missing the West End, or simply love being thoroughly entertained, snap up a ticket immediately. You won't regret it.

That Drag Show!, Proud Cabaret City on 18 November



