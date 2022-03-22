BWW Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK, New Wimbledon Theatre

Beloved childhood movie-turned-musical is one of theatre's most prominent tropes in recent years - from Matilda to Frozen. Therefore, it's hardly surprising that the 2003 cult classic School of Rock was given its own stagey makeover in 2015, culminating in a Tony-nominated Broadway production, a West End spell and now a UK tour.

The show's success is largely founded on nostalgia: audiences of all ages fell in love with Jack Black's woefully misguided rocker-turned-teacher Dewey Finn, and many of them will buy tickets on this memory alone. However, with a stellar cast of performers and a lively score (Andrew Lloyd Webber, Glen Slater), School of Rock is a great show in its own right.

With a book from Julian Fellowes, the plot (and even much of the dialogue) is taken directly from the film itself. Dewey Finn is out of luck. He's been kicked out of his band and has just 30 days to make rent when he seizes the opportunity to become a substitute teacher at a prestigious school.

The catch? He's posing as his friend, Ned Schneebly. With the promise of a paycheque and the chance to slack off, Dewey soon finds that teaching is not what he expected - especially when his class of overly polished kids are actually pretty good musicians. In fact, they may even be the bandmates he needs to compete in "the battle of the bands".

From a narrative standpoint, School of Rock hits a lot of familiar notes. Uptight teacher suppressing inner rock chick? Check. Adult man-child realizing that growing up can be cool? Check? Kids with pushy/inattentive parents? Check. Predictable it may be - that doesn't make it any less fun.

The journey to "the top of mount rock" comes with various standout moments. Jake Sharp is captivating as Dewey Finn. While there is plenty of potential for Dewey's character to feel as though the actor is also playing Jack Black, Sharp gives us a new spin on the role while retaining so much of the charm that made Dewey beloved in the first place.

Matthew Roland is equally charismatic as the real Ned Schneebly, bending to the iron will of his fiancee Patty (Nadia Violet Johnson in her West End debut) while one hand reaches for the guitar he has stashed behind the sofa.

However, the true stars of the evening are the kids. Not only do they play their instruments live - they do so flawlessly. The next generation of West End stars have arrived - and they are not just triple threats; they're quadruple threats. With boundless energy (so much so I suspect they're being fed insane amounts of sugar backstage), they bring their characters to life with charm and confidence. They look like they're having so much fun on stage that it's impossible not to have fun alongside them.

Whether you're a retired rock star yourself or a child dreaming about getting on stage, School of Rock is a musical that the whole family can enjoy. And, if you're looking to rediscover a love of music and the joy of theatre - class in session!

School of Rock is at New Wimbledon Theatre until 26 March before continuing on its UK tour.