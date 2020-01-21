BWW Review: Riverside Studios: What You Need To Know



The iconic Riverside Studios return to a brand new building after a five year redevelopment project. West London will benefit from multiple performance, rehearsal and broadcast spaces in the shadow of Hammersmith Bridge. The new building also boasts two cinemas, one of which has a 208 capacity and the other a more intimate 48 seats. Films shall be selected by renowned curator Jason Wood, who promises a mix of first run films alongside the best in independent film.

The first production, a world premiere of Persona adapted from Ingar Bergman's iconic film of the same name and starring Olivier Award winner Alice Krige, commences on January 23. Following this will be Love, Loss & Chianti starring Robert Bathurst and Rebecca Johnson in a two-part evening pairing the critically acclaimed A Scattering with The Song of Lunch.

Here is everything you need to know if you're visiting - from food and drink to transport, ticket deals and accessibility.

Where to eat

Sam's Riverside

Sam Harrison, formally of Sam's Brasserie in Chiswick and Harrison's in Balham, opens this new riverside restaurant in spring 2020. Informal yet glamorous, this brasserie style eatery will offer modern British cuisine using local seasonal produce.

Walk in customers are welcome, however booking is advisable - 020 8237 1020

https://www.riversidestudios.co.uk/visit/food-drink/sams-riverside

Studio 8 Cafe and Bar

From lunch until late, this open-plan space serves seasonal and continental dishes with locally sourced, fresh ingredients. Small sharing plates, light bites as well as hearty mains and quick pre-show options are available along with an extensive wine list and a range of craft beers.

https://www.riversidestudios.co.uk/media/files/Riverside%20Studio%208%20Menu_Jan%202020.pdf

The Blue Boat

This riverside pub is a stone's throw away from the theatre on the Thames path. Boasting a terrace with water views for the warmer months, the Blue Boat offers a relaxed atmosphere and provides comfort food at its best. Pub classics such as battered haddock and chips sit alongside a lightly spiced fish stew and a pumpkin risotto.



https://www.theblueboat.co.uk/

The Crabtree

Nestled on a quiet stretch of the Thames path between Hammersmith and Putney Bridges, The Crabtree is a beautifully presented pub that always guarantees a good atmosphere. Starters include Scottish salmon rillettes with charcoal aioli and sesame cracker bread as well as smoked duck breast. Monkfish with asian broth, bok choi, soba noodles and ginger and venison and smoked bacon ragu are just some of the mouth watering mains on offer.

https://www.thecrabtreew6.co.uk/

The River Cafe

Also situated on the river, this iconic Italian restaurant is ideal for a special occasion or if you simply fancy treating yourself. You will have to splash out a little but the ambience, setting and of course the exquisite food more than justifies this. The menu changes daily and booking is advisable.

https://rivercafe.co.uk/

Where to drink

The Blue Anchor

Offering a retreat from the hustle and bustle for over 300 years, this wood panelled pub enjoys views of Hammersmith Bridge and the river. Sample one of their many gins or cocktails on the waterfront or perhaps savour a nice red by the open fire during the colder months.

https://www.blueanchorlondon.com/

The Old Ship

With a terrace and balcony to enjoy the river views, The Old Ship offers an array of ales, wines and cocktails. The pub has a modern feel but still manages to exude character and charm.

https://www.oldshiphammersmith.co.uk/

The Dove

This much loved pub radiates a sense of history and even features the smallest bar room in the world. With a beer garden overlooking the river, this is a must visit destination whenever you're in Hammersmith and is within easy walking distance of Riverside Studios. The food's great too!

https://www.dovehammersmith.co.uk/

Ticket offers

A concession price is available on tickets for all shows for students, registered unemployed, registered disabled, senior citizens and those under the age of 16.

Those who purchase premium tickets for Love, Loss & Chianti can enjoy a glass of Chianti with their ticket.

Location and Transport

Riverside Studios is just a few minutes' walk away from Hammersmith Tubes. Please note that Hammersmith Bridge is currently closed, reducing access via road - you can see alternative routes on tfl.gov.uk

Tube

The nearest tube is Hammersmith (Piccadilly & District Lines) at roughly 6 mins walk. You can also take the Hammersmith & City line which comes in at roughly 10 mins walk. Hammersmith is in Zone 2.

Bus

The bus station is at the same location as Hammersmith Underground station, at 6 mins walk away. There are regular buses coming from West, North and East of Hammersmith. The nearest bus coming from the South is Londsdale Road.

By Bike

For recommended cycling routes to Riverside Studios, please visit TFL website or call London Travel Info on 020 7222 1234.

There is unsecured bike parking available on Crisp Road. Cloak room facilities are provided during events and performances - Riverside Studios can store helmets and other equipment in this space.

By Car

The Studios do not provide dedicated public parking - and actively encourage using public transport and greener options. But if you must drive...

Sat Nav postcode: W6 9BN

On-street parking is available in the surrounding streets, Mon - Sun, 8.30am - 10pm for up to 2 hours. Find out more about parking in Hammersmith and Fulham

The nearest secure car park is the Kings Mall car park. Address for SAT-NAV: Glenthorne Road, Hammersmith, W6 0LJ. The car park is open 24 hours.

Accessible parking is available on the streets surrounding the building.

Accommodation

Novotel London West

NOVOTEL London West, a 4* hotel with restaurant, fitness centre and a range of rooms and facilities, is located in the heart of Hammersmith and is within walking distance of Riverside Studios.

https://www.novotellondonwest.co.uk/

St. Paul's Hotel

This boutique hotel is a five minute walk from Hammersmith tube station and offers modern and luxurious rooms with free wifi. There is also an onsite bar and restaurant.

https://www.stpaulhotel.co.uk

Premier Inn London Hammersmith

Simple and affordable accommodation with a bar and grill.

https://www.premierinn.com/gb/en/hotels/england/greater-london/london/london-hammersmith.html

Access

There are plans for audio-described, signed and relaxed performances for all productions. Further information on this will be provided at https://www.riversidestudios.co.uk/visit/access once available and this article will also be updated.

Toilets

There are multiple accessible toilets across all areas, including the theatres, TV studio, event and rehearsal spaces.

While you're there...

Thames River Walk

A walk along the river from Hammersmith Bridge through Chiswick Mall, with numerous pub pit stops along the way, is a must especially when the weather is kind. Crossing over to Barnes and walking back around to Hammersmith Bridge will bring you to Riverside Studios. Walking in the other direction towards Fulham and Putney Bridge is another option with all routes clearly signposted.

Ravenscourt Park

With tennis and basketball courts, a tea-house and garden centre and even a children's beach in the summer, Ravenscourt Park is perfect for a tranquil afternoon stroll and ideal for families. It is within walking distance of Riverside Studios and also a quick tube journey from Hammersmith station.

The London Wetland Centre

For a full family day out, The London Wetland Centre is just ten minutes away from Hammersmith. This urban oasis offers an abundance of wildlife as well as adventure playgrounds and events.

https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/london/

Westfield

If shopping's your bag and you're making a day of it, Westfield Shepherd's Bush is a 4 minute tube journey from Hammersmith (alight at Wood Lane). With a new John Lewis, high-end fashion, high-street favourites and an assortment of eateries, Westfield is the largest shopping centre in Europe.

https://uk.westfield.com/london

Contact details

Riverside Studios

101 Queen Caroline Street

Hammersmith

London

W6 9BN

Call: 020 8237 1000

https://www.riversidestudios.co.uk/

Photo credit: Riverside Studios





