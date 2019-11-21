BWW Review: FIJI, Omnibus Theatre

Sam (Pedro Leandro) arrives at Nick's (Edward Stone) for their date. They met online but rendez-vous is unlike many others: if all goes well, Nick is going to eat Sam. Stone and Leandro write a dark, twisted, and delicious play inspired by the Rotenburg Cannibal. Fiji accompanies their two characters while they spend their first and last weekend together re-discussing their boundaries and expectations.

The piece is crafted exceptionally well and delivers the subject with smug black humour, hitting it with a perverse yet delectable light. A romantic view of cannibalism permeates it, but Evan Lordan's direction sets an uneasy pace that aptly build the tension between them. The ethics of the matter are never brought up, nor Sam's reasons for giving his life and body up willingly to a stranger. A sexual vein runs through it at the hand of his character, who's professedly turned on by the thought of being eaten alive and listens rapt as Nick feeds him the gory details of his plan.

While they consider the meaning of the act, they touch upon vulnerability and openness, building an intense chemistry that quickly has the audience siding with them. They are as good as actors as they are as writers: their exchanges are swift and detailed, and the script develops naturally as it progresses. The smooth interlocking of timelines heightens the passing of time in heart-racing fashion once everything clicks in. They handle the build-up to their thrilling final moments with a refined confidence that lets both their excitements seep through.

While their psychology isn't exactly a straightforward element and the hour-long show could potentially grow in that way, they control the narrative with the reasoning behind their choices giving no justifications for them. Sam is shocked that Nick is a primary school teacher and worries about what people might think of him, while the latter keeps stressing the fact that they don't have to go ahead if Sam isn't sure of his decision. The voluntary omission of Sam's argumentation for his demise is slightly odd, but plays onto the air of mystery they've given to the role and fits into the immediate and uncompromising nature of online "dating".

The nearly romantic slant of the plot and multitude of suggestions that join cannibalism with sex and affection give Fiji a compellingly sinister aura. The red flags perceived by the audience are taken into account and accepted fully by the two men, who actually indulge in them. It's curious how, for instance, Sam briefly reconsiders on the grounds that Nick's tried this before and he might see him as "Just meat" instead of a special and unique occurrence.

The play is successfully piquant. Quick, dry wit is concocted with the wicked topic and let simmer for just the right amount of time before the climax is served on a silver platter with meticulous presentation. They make it too easy to demand a second, bigger serving.

Fiji runs at Omnibus Theatre until 24 November.

Image courtesy of Jonathan Oldfield





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories