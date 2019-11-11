BWW Review: CHRISTINA AGUILERA, SSE Arena Wembley

Music royalty arrives in full force, as international superstar Christina Aguilera brings her X Tour to the UK. Featuring all of her classic hits, as well as some less commonly known tracks, the night is a blast from start to finish.

Before Xtina steps onto stage, we're treated to her support act Alma, who dons green hair and a white/black mixed jacket with latex'esque bottoms. Her set is metallic, edgy and full of raucous moments, but its also much softer at times too. Alma's vocal range is extraordinarily good, and each song lands with a definitive impact. The video design projected behind her is intense, but also jovial and humorous. It's a brilliant warm-up act, and I'm sure a lot more people are now a fan of this Finnish musician.

Then, the headliner herself arrives and the crowd erupts in applause. There's a lot of love in the room for Aguilera and through the 90-minute set, you definitely see why. Classics such as "Genie in a Bottle", "Fighter" and "Dirty" are performed, which gives you a great excuse to dance along and have a great time. There's a mash-up that includes Xtina's track "Express" from the celebrated film Burlesque, and the song we all know and love, "Lady Marmalade" - the backing singers performing the roles of P!nk, Lil Kim and Mya brilliantly.

It's electric explosion of colour and charisma. There's confetti, glitter, giant balloons and lots of smoke. Aguilera's set is incredibly theatrical and rather evocative. In between costume changes, her dancers work alongside the projection to create mini-scenes of drama that form as a great appetiser for what's to come. There are odes to religion, voguing culture and luxury living. It takes away the awkwardness that you usually find in these type of concerts, where you have to wait for a different outfit to be put on.

As well as her poppy bangers, Xtina shows us all why she's so well renowned and acclaimed, by singing one of her most emotional ballads "Beautiful", and in doing so, makes the entire arena sing along with her. Additionally, Xtina collaborates with one of her supporting singers, to sing an abridged version of A Great Big World's "Say Something". It's a very touching moment.

The entire evening is executed superbly and is one I'm sure a lot of people will remember for years to come.

Christina Aguilera is currently on her X Tour.

Photo: Xtina





