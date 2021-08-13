BWW Review: CABARET ALL STARS FT. BILL BAILEY, Proud Embankment

Proud Embankment's Cabaret All Stars is back with a bang for another season of some the best burlesque, cabaret and circus acts in London at the moment. The company has an excellent reputation for the quality of its acts and has showcased a glitzy array of special guests in the past. On selected dates until the end of September, national treasure and all-round polymath Bill Bailey joins the show.

The show goes heavy on burlesque, boylesque and acrobatics, with Bailey providing most of the musical interludes. What is clear from the start is that show director Jessicats has curated an incredibly talented array of performers. This is a fast and furious show that both captivates and entertains.

Abi Collins, known as the Ritzie Crackers, is the irrepressible host. Funny, energetic and extremely quick-witted, she has an instant rapport with the audience. Her singing voice is strong and she also has some impressive acrobatic moves of her own.

Lady Lydia and Katrina Louise perform some exceptional aerial acrobatic routines. Both have the skill of making the most incredible physical feats look effortless, with Lady Lydia's flexibility particularly impressive. Katrina Louise's graceful performances are all the more impressive bearing in mind she had a baby just nine months ago.

Lady Lydia also appears with the excellent Lord Shade, a fire artist and circus performer, for a particularly eye-catching routine which features him setting fire to various parts of her body as she executes various contortions on a chaise longue.

The sexual charge goes through the roof with boylesque performers Eagle and Jack Dupree, who both stalked the floor, oozing confidence and skillful movement. Brazilian burlesque legend Marie Devilreux also held up the female side with a graceful aerial routine, acted out virtually naked.

More traditional acts include the charming Pi the Mime and duo J'Adore La Vie who both provide comedy and skillful stage presence.

Bailey himself first appears dressed like a nineteenth century pastor and initially seems a slightly odd fit amongst the acres of naked flesh and tattoos. However, he provides a very effective contrast to the wilder, more physical elements of the show. He has an immediate connection with a live audience with his genial manner and dry patter.

Bailey showcases many of his famous musical talents, including some exceptional guitar work and a darkly clever version of "Old Macdonald Had a Farm" sung as brooding blues ballad.

A slick operation, with as much skill from the backstage staff as the performers, stage management ensured that every garment thrown was caught, every spill mopped up and that the whole show flowed as smoothly as possible.

The music selection and lighting create an energetic and immersive atmosphere, although the strobing in Pi the Mime's opening act was enough to set off epilepsy, even in non-sufferers. A mention must also go the Proud Cabaret dancers, who provided dynamic backing support for several acts.

A little more on-stage hosting from Bailey would have been welcome and the grand finale of a Thor/Boudecia burlesque battle was somewhat lacklustre compared to the energy of the rest of the show, with some decidedly dodgy fight choreography. However, the professionalism and remarkable skill in the rest of the show makes for an highly entertaining and captivating night out. If you like cabaret, there is no better showcase for it than Proud.

Cabaret All Stars Ft. Bill Bailey is at Proud Embankment on selected dates until 23 September

Photo Credit: Proud Cabaret