BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Dominion Theatre

This isn't the first time that an opening night review has been written when the following day is closing night, but it is hopefully the last.

When Tier 3 restrictions were announced at 3.30 pm on Monday, the theatre industry heaved a collective sigh of desperation as once again, the rug was pulled out from under them. Of course, regional theatres have been closed for many months, but some are better than none, and seeing London theatres alive these past few weeks gave a glimmer of hope - not to mention employment - to thousands of people.

Undeterred, theatres across London ploughed ahead with their performances last night, not least of which was the musical staged concert of A Christmas Carol, running at the Dominion Theatre.

Produced by Freddie Tapner for the LMTO and Gary England, A Christmas Carol felt a rather timely story to be telling. The 'Bah-humbug!' narrative reflects the seemingly dismissive attitude our government has shown towards the very industry that is helping to buoy this country's spirits at such a difficult time.

Opening nights often have an energetic buzz about them, but this was something else. It was electric. The rapturous applause at the pre-show announcements (voiced by Brian Conley) signalled that this was going to be a night to remember.

But politics aside, this production is a standalone hit even without being viewed through this relentless COVID-19 lens. Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahren's book is the classic tale we all know and love, told simply and authentically.

Minimal staging and clever, energetic choreography create the illusion of full scene changes, complemented by George Reeve's visuals projected above the stage. Happily, the LMTO occupies 50% of the stage at all times, and it's a joy to see the musicians at work.

Conley's Scrooge is suitably gruff, but although he's playing against type, he still manages to imbue his performance with understated comedy in his delivery. He's perhaps in his element as we reach the end of the story when Scrooge rediscovers the joy of being alive, which gives Conley a chance to play it big, broad and perfectly over the top.

With an assembled cast such as this, expectations are high, and frankly, they exceeded all of mine. Lucie Jones, Cedric Neal and Jacqueline Jossa take on the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future respectively. Jones and Neal are each given big, lengthy numbers to tell the story and they knock it out of the park with their trademark charm and skill.

Alan Menken and Lynn Ahren's score is a pleasing cocktail of soaring melodies, most of which brought tears to the eyes. My only disappointment here was that Jossa's Ghost of Christmas Future was silent; this didn't give her much to play with whereas her other role (all three played dual roles) as Scrooge's young lover Emily gave us glimpses of a beautiful soprano that I'd have loved to hear more of.

The COVID-19 precautions on stage are as impressive as they were off stage. All cast members were distanced for the majority of the performance, but thanks to intelligent staging and direction, it didn't feel too glaring.

There were occasions when two characters actively wouldn't touch even though the story calls for more intimacy, but given the restrictions, I think that's to be expected and forgiven. I particularly enjoyed Jones wafting her cape around ethereally and deftly over her hands, before joining hands with Conley at one point. Presumably a tactic to avoid direct touching, and it worked.

As Conley declared during his brilliantly touching curtain call speech, last night wasn't about that show; it was about all shows. It was a celebration of theatre and humanity. It was a reminder that small acts of kindness can go a long way, and that social injustice is just as relevant now as it was in the 1800s.

Beautifully constructed and performed, A Christmas Carol sadly closes today (15 December) after a 9-day run. But whilst it has lost its audiences, I pray that the cast, crew & creatives never lose the overwhelming feeling of support, love and defiant hope that filled the Dominion auditorium as the (fake) snow fell and the curtain came down. Until we meet again...thank you.

A Christmas Carol at Dominion Theatre until 15 December

Photo credit: Nick Rutter

