BWW TV: The Cast Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Discuss The Staged Musical Concert

The cast of A Christmas Carol chat to Tom Hayden Millward (West End Reporter) about their upcoming West End run at the Dominion Theatre.

Principals Brian Conly, Jacqueline Jossa, Matt Jay-Willis, Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin and Cedric Neal discuss their roles and what it's like to be rehearsing a large scale staged concert version of the Charles Dickens classic in 2020.

In total, the Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent piece will feature over 50 performers, including the 24-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra. COVID-19 safety measures and social distancing will be in place throughout the Dominion Theatre.

Watch the video below!

