BWW Interview: Jenny Galloway Talks THE STARRY MESSENGER

Jenny Galloway is known for her appearances in Les Miserables, Sweeney Todd and Mamma Mia!.

She speaks to BroadwayWorld about her latest role in Kenneth Lonergan's The Starry Messenger, alongside Matthew Broderick and Elizabeth McGowan, which begins at Wyndham's Theatre this week.

Who inspired you growing up?

I had a great French teacher in high school. I didn't learn much French but she was completely brilliant.

Was there a particular moment when you decided you wanted to be a performer?

When I was 15 I joined the National Youth Theatre for a summer season, By the autumn, I knew I wanted to perform - and I'm proud to still be an associate member.

What is The Starry Messenger about?

Love, hope, fate and our place in the universe.

Why did you want to be part of this production?

Who wouldn't?!

The Starry Messenger

Who do you play? What's your favourite thing about them?

Mrs Pysner - she has a very inquiring mind.

How are rehearsals going?

Very well, thank you.

How is being in a smaller company compared to a show like Les Mis?

Well, there are fewer names to learn!

Any advice for aspiring actors?

Look up from your phone! "There is a world elsewhere...".

Who of the characters you've played, would you invite round for a dinner party and what would you serve?

Edith Piaf, Mrs Lovett, Sarraghina and some of the dispossessed from the Weimar Republic and the music hall... There would be a very large cheese platter!

Why should people come to The Starry Messenger?

It's a very thoughtful, gently comedic play from a wonderful writer.

The Starry Messenger at the Wyndham's Theatre 16 May-10 August





