BWW Interview: Carly Paoli Chats CHRISTMAS AT THE CASTLE, Sky Arts

Carly Paoli

Carly Paoli is a Classical Brit-nominated soprano. She will celebrate Christmas this year in TV special Christmas At The Castle - Carly Paoli and Friends, due to air on Sky Arts on 23 December.

The show was filmed at Otterburn Castle, owned by Paoli's family, in Northumberland. It will feature classic Christmas carols and other festive favourites from stage and screen. Paoli spoke to BroadwayWorld about the show.

Who inspired you most growing up?

There are a handful of actors and actresses from the Golden Age of Hollywood who I just adore. I remember Calamity Jane and Singing in The Rain were the first musicals my mum introduced me to when I was 6 or 7 years old. I'd sing along from start to finish with Doris Day and Gene Kelly.

Julie Andrews and Judy Garland were great inspirations; partly I think because they seem to possess the most magical way of telling a story through song. I just knew from a very early age that I wanted to do for an audience what they did for me.

How have you found this year? What has brought you hope or joy during 2020?

This year has been a rollercoaster of emotions. We've all experienced heartbreak watching the people and the world we love suffer from the consequences of the pandemic.

But then there have also been treasured moments - lots of which I've had the joy of sharing with my family. Days before the first lockdown, I performed with renowned tenor Joseph Calleja and The BBC Concert Orchestra at The London Palladium.

In the summer, I released a song with French tenor Vincent Niclo which made it to the top of the iTunes Video Chart. Talking about sharing things with my family, the music video for that song was filmed on their iPhones in a nearby field by my mum and dad!

In August, I had the pleasure of joining Jack Savoretti at his One Night in Portofino concert as well as taking part in Italy's Lerici Musical Festival. The joy for me has come from collaborating with talented artists who share the same passion as me.

I like to think that we were sending a message of love and hope with our music - a message which is something the world needs now more than ever.

What can we expect watching Christmas At The Castle?

I can't tell you how excited I am to be able to share my new TV show Christmas At The Castle. A small group of world-class respected and just... really lovely artists joined me to perform a selection of the loveliest Christmas carols and songs.

The show will feature songs that are so loved, like "O Holy Night", "White Christmas", "Silver Bells" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas".

The concert is subtitled Carly Paoli and Friends, and what "friends" they are. Joseph Calleja is one of the Met Opera's leading tenors so you can imagine how glorious his rendition of "O Come All Ye Faithful" sounds.

Then there is bandoneon player, Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, who has performed in some of the world's most prestigious venues including the Roman Colosseum, and Oliver Poole, a leading British concert pianist and lots more. Did I say how excited I was?

How did you find the process of selecting the festive repertoire for the programme?

I think that's one of the pleasurable aspects of my job. I absolutely love Christmas and can't get enough of the music and films that come with the festive season.

Classic films and musicals have inspired me since childhood, so of course, we had to include songs from, White Christmas and Meet Me in St Louis.

Just as importantly, I was keen to perform the religious carols that remind us why we celebrate this joyous time of year. Joseph wanted to sing a beautiful Maltese carol that he'd always loved, which gives a real personal touch.

Then to round things off, I managed to sneak in "Bless Us All" from The Muppets Christmas Carol. It's is a great favourite of mine, although you will be pleased (or maybe disappointed) to hear that I won't be singing it in the style of Miss Piggy!

Carly Paoli and Joseph Calleja in Christ

as At The Castle

You have some special guests joining you on the programme. How did you find working together on the show?

Everyone who joined me has their own unique wonderful talent. But what was almost more important was the fact that all of them are old friends.

We have performed together before on different projects, and we share a mutual admiration and respect for each other's talents. There is nothing more thrilling than working with people who are at the top in their profession but who still have a passion for performing and enjoying collaboration.

Then the icing on the cake is the setting at Otterburn Castle. It dates back to mediaeval times and has an enchanting, romantic and inspiring magic all of its own. Walking up the drive in the crisp Northumberland air and looking up at the tower, you can sense all the history that this building has seen.

Do you have a favourite Christmas song or Christmas carol? If so, which and why?

"O Holy Night", is my all-time favourite Christmas song. It has such a stirring melody and the words are so beautifully evocative...it never fails to move me.

Any advice for aspiring performers?

My advice is to embrace all opportunities and take as much out of each experience as is possible. The thing I have realised is that you never stop learning. It might begin with a dream, but, you know, dreams can come true when you have the Will Power and drive to make them happen.

Any other projects you want to tell us about?

I'm working on my new album which I'll be sharing in the New Year. I can't divulge names of songs and artists I'll be performing with yet, but I'm already bursting with excitement.

I am also going to be touring with Aled Jones on his Cathedral Tour from the end of April. I'm really looking forward to performing live in front of an audience again.

Since you're singing a bit of The Muppet's Christmas Carol as part of the programme, which character would you most want to spend Christmas day with?

Fozzie Bear plays the part of Mr Fezziwig in the movie, and he looks like he knows how to throw a good party. I'd happily spend Christmas Day at his house - even if the turkey and brussels sprouts burst into song.

Why should people tune into Christmas At The Castle?

My Christmas has always revolved around watching classic movies like White Christmas, and It's a Wonderful Life and shows like The Andy Williams Show which featured a number of guests.

With Christmas At The Castle, I wanted to recreate that sort of atmosphere, and everyone who took part set out to warm hearts and bring joy to homes at this special time.

We are all individual artists, but we came together as a family to lift spirits and celebrate this most special time of year. I hope that by the end viewers feel like they've had a great big Christmas hug.

Christmas At The Castle - Carly Paoli and Friends on 23 December at 10.45 pm on Sky Arts