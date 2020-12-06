BWW Interview: Beth Granville Chats THE VICKY VOX PROJECT On YouTube

Beth Granville is known for being the creator and co-writer of the BBC Radio Wales series, Foiled. Her latest project is The Vicky Vox Project, a web-series featuring LA-based drag queen, Vicky Vox, who starred as Audrey in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Little Shop of Horrors. We spoke to Granville about crafting the show in COVID-times.

Who inspired you most growing up?

I feel privileged to have grown up, surrounded by a family who loves comedy and stories. They constantly inspired and encouraged me, and they continue to do so.

There are too many writers and performers to list here, but I'd like to give special mentions to my comedy hero, Rik Mayall, and one of the most fabulous women on the planet, Bette Midler. Bette is the woman I would point at on screen and say, "Oh her, that's who I want to be", I guess I felt seen.

I did a theatre make up module as part of my B-Tec in Performing Arts, and my grand finale was Winifred Sanderson. I think I need to make that my new profile picture.

What can we expect with The Vicky Vox Project?

A heightened reality series about a bunch of creatives trying to create a live show together from different corners of the world - with the absolute tour de force that is Vicky Vox, at the centre of it. There are also appearances by special guest stars from the worlds of drag, television and theatre to look out for.

How did it come about?

James Quaife, Robin Rayner, Tom O'Brien and Vicky Vox were supposed to be taking a one-woman drag show to the Edinburgh Festival in 2020. When that couldn't happen, they decided to press on creatively and be ready for when theatres opened, and this could happen.

They had the idea of documenting the online rehearsal process but wanted to bring a writer on board to help shape how the content would be curated. Tom O'Brien, the director of the series, directed my play Foiled at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016.

It was one of my most joyful and successful collaborations to date, so when he approached me for this, naturally I jumped at the opportunity.

Do you find your writing process is different for the radio vs a web series like this?

Yes! I adore both, but the main difference is that writing for radio, you get used to explaining everything that is happening, for example, no one can walk through a door without it being announced!

It was thrilling to go back to being able to tell a story visually, especially when working with Vicky, who's such a beautifully nuanced performer and her aptitude for physical comedy knows no bounds.

Why do you think it is important to keep creating new shows at the moment, even if it's primarily for online audiences?

For me personally, online content from some of my favourite writers and performers brought me huge amounts of joy during lockdown. I was extremely grateful for their output. Writing and collaborating has also got me through this challenging year, so for me, creating work during 2020 has not only been important, it's been essential.

What has brought you hope and solace in 2020?

The Vicky Vox Project team - I'm doing an interview about bread next, and I'm going to say baguettes in that one! Really though, it genuinely is The Vicky Vox Project team. I'd like to add "a reason to wash my hair" to hope and solace.

If you could pick your own drag queen name, what would it be?

I had help from Vicky Vox on this one, we've gone for Betty Anne Phetamine. I regularly operate at 1000 mph, so it's perfect.

Any advice for aspiring comedy writers?

Write what makes you laugh. Collaborate as much as possible and keep learning and honing your skills. Don't lock your work away in a drawer; get it out into the world at your earliest possible convenience.

Feedback is essential in comedy, the sooner you can put things in front of an audience to gauge a response, the better - even if that is sitting around getting your friends and/or family to read out your scripts with you over a glass of wine. I still do this regularly. My mum is a mental health nurse but has excellent comic timing and takes notes very well.

Any other projects you want to tell us about?

I have just finished writing series four of the BBC Radio Wales series Foiled with my co-writer David Charles. It will be available on BBC Sounds on 15 January. Vicky Vox will be making a guest appearance in one of the episodes this year!

Putting an LA drag queen in a hair salon in the Welsh valleys has been an absolute highlight of this series, and I'm very excited for people to hear it.

Why should people tune into The Vicky Vox Project?

People should tune in because in all my life, in all the comedy shows I've been to and been in and watched and listened to I have never experienced a character like Vicky Vox at the centre of one of them, not one. Her voice couldn't be more important right now.

And my god, she's funny - I think we all need to laugh, this year more than most.

The Vicky Vox Project is available online now

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles