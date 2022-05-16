BROS Theatre Company To Perform MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Hampton Hill Theatre

Multi award-winning BROS Theatre Company bring Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's unique, beautiful, and inspiring Merrily We Roll Along to Hampton Hill Theatre, 7th - 11th June 2022.

The story tells of three young idealists whose friendship is tainted by ambition. The main protagonist is Franklin Shepard, a talented composer of musicals, who, over the course of twenty years, abandons his friends and song writing career to become a producer of Hollywood movies.

The show starts in the late 1970s at Shepard's lowest point and ends twenty years earlier in 1957, meaning the end of the show marks the beginning of the story, where the characters are at their youthful best and everything seems possible. It is a poignant and spirited contemporary story with a brilliant and beautiful Broadway-style score and the rich, passionate, and complex insight you can expect from any Sondheim endeavour.

The company of Merrily We Roll Along brings together a mix of new and familiar faces, showcasing the range of talent that BROS TC attracts and retains through staging a variety of traditional and contemporary musicals to a high standard each and every year.

Director Paul Turnbull says: "I'm so excited to be directing Merrily We Roll Along for BROS TC. In my opinion, this is one of Sondheim's finest works. A sobering tale of how unchecked ambition can lead to losing sight of what's really important, brought to life with a sophisticated script and brassy score. All done in reverse! My production team and cast have been giving their all in rehearsals and I'm so impressed with the high level of performance. Our audiences are going to be very happy they bought a ticket!"

Tickets priced £18 or £13 restricted view. Box Office www.brostheatrecompany.org

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe). All authorised performance materials are also supplied by MTI Europe www.mtishows.co.uk.