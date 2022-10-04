Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BRIT School-Linked Performing Arts School Signs for £1.3 Billion London Olympia Makeover

The Wetherby Arts School will opening in the new cultural district

Oct. 04, 2022  

A new 60,000-square-foot performing arts school is to open in Olympia, as part of the £1.3 billion regeneration of the West London cultural and entertainment district, according to The Stage.

The Wetherby Arts School will also include a 4,400 capacity live music venue, a 1,575-seat theatre run by Trafalgar Entertainment and numerous bars and restaurants. The school will also offer creative arts masterclasses to local schools and community groups.

Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International have signed an agreement with Alpha Plus Group to open the space.

Read the full article here.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


