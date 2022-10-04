BRIT School-Linked Performing Arts School Signs for £1.3 Billion London Olympia Makeover

A new 60,000-square-foot performing arts school is to open in Olympia, as part of the £1.3 billion regeneration of the West London cultural and entertainment district, according to The Stage.

The Wetherby Arts School will also include a 4,400 capacity live music venue, a 1,575-seat theatre run by Trafalgar Entertainment and numerous bars and restaurants. The school will also offer creative arts masterclasses to local schools and community groups.

Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International have signed an agreement with Alpha Plus Group to open the space.

