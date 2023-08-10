BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company

Dan Looney has been dismissed from DLAP Group – the production company he co-founded with immediate effect, according to The Stage.

DLAP Group was founded by Dan Looney and Adam Paulden. It is an Olivier Award-winning production company, which produces, manages and finances multiple musicals, plays and concerts across the globe.

Dan Looney was co-producer on Bonnie & Clyde which won Best New Musical in 2023 at the WhatsOnStage awards and is currently booking for a UK and Ireland tour in 2024.

According to The Stage, the company released a statment saying: “Dan Looney has been dismissed from his employment at DLAP and its associated companies with immediate effect. His duties are being taken up by colleagues and DLAP’s operations are unaffected.”

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden