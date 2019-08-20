BOEING-BOEING UK Tour Cancelled Due to Poor Ticket Sales

According to WhatsOnStage, the UK tour of Boeing-Boeing was cancelled, due to poor ticket sales.

The tour was set to open in Brighton on 4 September, starring Tom Lister and Daniel Casey.

The producers provided the below statement:

It is with great sadness that we have had to make the decision not to go ahead with the forthcoming tour of Boeing-Boeing. Unfortunately, the advance ticket sales are simply not enough to make the tour viable. Although we love this play and it will always be very close to our hearts, it just doesn't seem to have captured the public's imagination like we hoped it would.

We would like to thank all of those who have been working so hard to make this show a success and to everybody who has purchased tickets. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this cancellation may cause.

Ticket holders have been advised to contact their point of purchase.

Read more on WhatsOnStage.





