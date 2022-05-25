BLIPPI THE MUSICAL Comes to the West End in August

In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 37 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. Millions of kids have joined him on amazing playdates and learned about vehicles, professions, animals, the natural world and so much more.

Now Blippi The Musical, a live show inspired by the global TV and internet sensation and seen by over 200,000 families this spring in the US and Canada, will bring the playful, and relatable antics of the beloved character to the UK for the very first time.

Blippi The Musical brings the curious and fun character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Blippi encourages learning through doing, playing and exploring - inspiring a child's natural curiosity about the world around them. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

The show will premiere in the West End at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, for a strictly limited season from 16 August to 4 September, 2022.

For Blippi The Musical, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

Blippi is available in the UK on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media.

"We're honored to be partnering with Moonbug Entertainment and Carter Dixon McGill Productions to bring Blippi The Musical to the UK," says Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "The show is a phenomenal hit with audiences in the US and Canada, and we know will bring the same energy and excitement to thrill audiences in the West End."



"We are delighted that the international premiere of Blippi The Musical will be in London's West End this summer, where live theatre for family audiences thrives. Blippi The Musical led the way for Moonbug's launch into live events and it now leads the charge in our international expansion." Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events and LBE at Moonbug Entertainment.

Box Office:

Phone: 0330 333 4809

Web: www.nimaxtheatres.com

Website: www.Blippithemusical.com

