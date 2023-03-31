Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BELLY OF THE BEAST Premieres at the Finborough Theatre in April

The production plays for one night on Saturday, 15 April 2023 at 7.30pm.

Mar. 31, 2023  
BELLY OF THE BEAST Premieres at the Finborough Theatre in April

The world premiere staged reading of Belly of the Beast by Saana Sze, winner of the 2022 ETPEP Award, plays for one night at the multi-award-winning Finborough Theatre on Saturday, 15 April 2023 at 7.30pm.

YoungMartha, a bright and agreeable student, falls in love with Gia, who has had enough of school and teachers that don't care about girls like her...

NowMartha enters the teaching industry, optimistic about making a positive change, but soon begins a quick journey towards disillusionment when they realise the corporate hell they're in...

Black, non-binary and queer, YoungMartha and NowMartha are set against rigid systems which insist they conform.

Belly of the Beast examines school politics, from the standpoint of both student and a teacher, as it asks "What are schools for?"

31 year old Saana Sze is a queer British-Ugandan writer/educator, living in East London. They worked in Front of House theatre for over three years. Their first theatre commission, Claudia Jones, was created for a young audience with Blue Elephant Theatre, as part of BET's Celebrating Black Voices series. Belly of the Beast is Saana's first full length play.

Saana will receive a prize of £8,000, a development relationship with the Finborough Theatre including one-to-one dramaturgy with Finborough Theatre Artistic Director and playwright Neil McPherson; a rehearsal workshop with actors and a director to develop the play; and a staged reading performance of the winning play either at the Finborough Theatre; and publication by Salamander Street, independent publisher of theatre, performance and live art. There will be ten runner-up prizes of £400 each, including for the two shortlist candidates - Eva Lily and Jacko Pook.

Director Lakesha Arie-Angelo returns to the Finborough Theatre where she was a Resident Assistant Director, assisting on P'Yongyang and Treasure.

Lakesha is a Theatre Director, Writer, Dramaturg, Facilitator and Associate Director at Soho Theatre. Direction includes The Color Purple (UK Tour for Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome), Sikisa-Life of the Party (Pleasance Edinburgh and Soho Theatre), Shuck 'n' Jive (Soho Theatre), soft animals (Soho Theatre), Summer Fest (Bunker Theatre), The Hoes (Hampstead Theatre), Alive Day (Bunker Theatre), AS:NT (Theatre503 as part of Rapid Write Response) and Prodigal (Bush Theatre for Artistic Directors of the Future Black Lives: Black Words). Staff Direction includes Trouble in Mind (National Theatre). Assistant Direction includes The One, Touch, Blueberry Toast and Roller Diner (2017 West End Wilma Award for Best Comedy) (all Soho Theatre). Writing includes Ancestors (National Youth Theatre) and Graveyard Gang (Richmix, Poplar Union and Community Tour). Dramaturgy includes Aftertaste by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth (National Youth Theatre Ireland), and Everyday by Paula Garfield (New Diorama Theatre).

The ETPEP Award is a playwriting prize for new UK playwrights who work or have worked in the theatre industry, run by the Finborough Theatre in association with the Experienced Theatre Practitioners Early Playwriting Trust (ETPEP).

The ETPEP Award was open to UK residents of any age who have not had a play professionally produced, and who have worked front of house, in administrative roles, on stage, backstage, lighting, design etc. or in a creative capacity in theatre for at least two years, either now or in the past. The award is intended to target and encourage those who are currently working in theatre but who are new to playwriting, and is judged completely anonymously until the final shortlist and interview stage.

The judges for the 2022 Award included Artistic Director of the Finborough Theatre and playwright Neil McPherson; Literary Manager of the Finborough Theatre and playwright Sue Healy; producer Ameena Hamid; actor, playwright and activist Athena Stevens; and Clive Webster of the Experienced Theatre Practitioners Early Playwriting Trust, which founded the award.




Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Di Photo
Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Director Clare Slater
HighTide has announced the first season of work programmed by new Artistic Director Clare Slater, as she sets out a refreshed Artistic Mission for the company.  Building on HighTide's celebrated legacy as a new writing company, HighTide are reshaping to become wholly writer-centred, with a deeper, more focussed commitment to playwrights.
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season Photo
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season
Lazarus Theatre Company return to Southwark Playhouse this Autumn with a production that promises not to be for the faint-hearted.  Turning their bold ensemble methods to a reinterpretation of Thomas Middleton and William Rowley’s rarely staged play The Changeling, audiences are ensured a thrilling and unsettling pre-cursor to Halloween. 
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera Norths Spring Season Photo
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga. 
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Would you trade five years of your life for the perfect body? A brand-new play coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month asks audiences this question and tells the story of one woman who is prepared to do just that.

More Hot Stories For You


Amber Anderson and Luke Newton Will Lead THE SHAPE OF THINGS at The Park TheatreAmber Anderson and Luke Newton Will Lead THE SHAPE OF THINGS at The Park Theatre
March 30, 2023

Initial casting has been announced for the first major revival in 20 years of Neil LaBute's acclaimed play The Shape of Things in Park200. Nicky Allpress directs – Amber Anderson as Eve and Luke Newton as Adam, with further casting to be announced.
THE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This NovemberTHE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This November
March 30, 2023

The Mongol Khan is a lavish, large-scale production, with an ensemble of over 70 performers, that has played to packed houses in Mongolia for over a year. Based on historical events, the show explores the evolution of Mongolian culture through a gripping story, brought to life with a stunning original score, dance, puppetry, and elaborate sets and costumes inspired by traditional nomadic culture. 
Big Brass Brunch Brings Live Brass, Drag, Burlesque, Street Food, and Bottomless Prosecco to HackneyBig Brass Brunch Brings Live Brass, Drag, Burlesque, Street Food, and Bottomless Prosecco to Hackney
March 30, 2023

Big Brass Brunch is rolling into Colour Factory at Hackney Wick on Saturday May 20th with all the Prosecco you can drink, a vivacious drag host, mouth watering street food and a full-on live brass soundtrack to make for the most entertaining afternoon in the capital.
Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, Lea Salonga, and More Will Present at the 2023 Olivier AwardsEddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, Lea Salonga, and More Will Present at the 2023 Olivier Awards
March 30, 2023

Ahead of the ceremony this Sunday (2 April), the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard has announced its line-up of presenters for the event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.
Full Cast Set For Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS at Mercury TheatreFull Cast Set For Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS at Mercury Theatre
March 30, 2023

Mercury Theatre has announced the full cast for their upcoming production of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Adapted by Gale Childs Daly, McBryde directs Stanton Wright as Pip, alongside Bessy Ewa, Jim Fish, Gareth Kennerley, Sam Lupton and Emily Pollet.
share