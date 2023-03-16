BBC Two Will Air Andrew Lloyd Webber Birthday Special

BBC Two has just announced that it will air a 90-minute special celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber's 75th Birthday on 25 March. Tune in at 9.25 to watch.

The programme description reads: "Alongside performances from stars like Barbra Streisand, Elaine Paige, Diana Ross, Michael Ball and Michael Crawford are stories that Andrew shares from behind scenes of his most popular works - shedding light on how he knew Madonna would perform Evita years before she did, how the cast of Starlight Express ended up on roller skates, and how Jason Donovan and his Technicolou"r Dream Coat had a whole new generation falling in love with musical theatre."

Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently represented on Broadway by the global phenomenon and longest-running Broadway production ever, The Phantom of the Opera. He has been nominated for 23 competitive Tony Awards, winning six, as well as a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. He has also been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning three. With his 1996 Oscar and his 2018 Emmy Award, he became one of just 16 people to have achieved EGOT status. His Bad Cinderella will open on March 23, 2023.

He is also in the process of composing the anthem for the Coronation of King Charles III.