BBC Radio 2 Announces Partnership With The WhatsOnStage Awards; Launches The BBC Radio 2 Audience Award For Best Musical

BBC Radio 2 will be the exclusive radio partner for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, which will take place on Sunday 1st March 2020 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, London.

The Awards will be broadcast live from the venue on Radio 2 from 7pm to 10pm in a special show, presented by Ken Bruce and Elaine Paige and featuring the first interviews with winners, nominees and special guests.

As part of the WhatsOnStage Awards this year, Radio 2 has also launched the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical and is inviting its listeners to vote for the winner.

The award recognises the most popular musical currently playing in a West End theatre that will have played for at least 12 months when the nominations close on Monday 27th January.

Elaine Paige opened the public vote for the winner of this award today, Sunday 8th December at 1pm in her Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. Listeners can now vote on the BBC Radio 2 website. Voting for the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical closes at 4.59pm on Monday 27th January 2020. The winner will be announced during the ceremony on Sunday 1st March 2020.

Nominees:

1) The Book of Mormon

2) Everybody's Talking About Jamie

3) Hamilton

4) Les Miserables

5) The Lion King

6) Mamma Mia!

7) Matilda the Musical

8) The Phantom of the Opera

9) School of Rock the Musical

10) Six the Musical

11) Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

12) Thriller Live

13) Wicked

The WhatsOnStage Awards celebrate theatre productions across the breadth of the UK and are the only major theatre awards decided entirely by theatregoers themselves. The ceremony will see winners crowned across 25 categories, and will feature a host of live performances from top West End talent.

Lewis Carnie, Head of BBC Radio 2, commented: "We're thrilled to be the radio partner for the WhatsOnStage Awards for the first time and we look forward to being the home of the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical."

Further information on the awards is available at awards.whatsonstage.com





