BBC Philharmonic Orchestra Appoints Joshua Weilerstein as Next Chief Conductor

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The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the appointment of Joshua Weilerstein as its next Chief Conductor, taking up the post in September 2028. Known for his live performances and presence on the podium, Weilerstein shares the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra's passion for innovation and musical adventure. He is committed to sharing classical music with the widest possible audience, on and off the platform, combining advocacy for both established masterpieces and works by underrepresented composers.

His appointment builds on a strong relationship with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, developed through critically acclaimed performances in Manchester and at the BBC Proms, reflecting his imaginative approach to repertoire and the fresh insight he brings to established works. His 2025 Proms appearance with Martin Fröst featured clarinet concertos by Copland and Artie Shaw alongside Elsa Barraine's Second Symphony and Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances. In Manchester in April 2026, he conducted Duke Ellington's Harlem, Kapustin's Fourth Piano Concerto with Frank Dupree, and Dvořák's New World Symphony. Weilerstein brings an appetite for discovery that promises a compelling next chapter for the orchestra and its audiences.

Weilerstein enjoys a flourishing conducting career across the globe, regularly conducting leading orchestras including the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Bavarian Radio Symphony and Dresden Staatskapelle. He is Music Director of the Orchestre National de Lille, and will conclude his tenure as Chief Conductor of the Aalborg Symphony Orchestra at the end of the 27/28 Season.

In addition to his work conducting at the highest international level, Weilerstein is also an experienced presenter and broadcaster, making him an ideal collaborator for the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. He is a skilled musical communicator in the tradition of Leonard Bernstein; his podcast Sticky Notes has been downloaded over 9 million times in 185 countries.

Joshua Weilerstein, Chief Conductor Designate, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, says; “I am beyond thrilled and honoured to become the next Chief Conductor of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. Ever since my first time conducting the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra nearly 10 years ago, I have felt such a strong musical connection with this wonderful orchestra. Through their curiosity, their engagement, their fantastic sense of humour, and sheer brilliant ability, I have found each and every one of our concerts and studio recordings to be so musically fulfilling and satisfying, and I count some of our performances as real highlights in my life as a conductor. I'm so excited to get to know our audiences in both Manchester and Salford, as well across the UK and the world with our presence on the BBC. I'm so honoured to take up this role and I can't wait to get started.”

Adam Szabo, Director of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra says; “Joshua Weilerstein is a dream signing for the BBC Phil. Loved by the orchestra, Weilerstein is a born communicator; a charismatic and empathetic musical leader who inspires performances of a truly world-class standard. He is a champion of musical works that have been overlooked by history, and brings an utterly compelling and totally fresh view to the great works of the orchestral canon. We can't wait to welcome him in 2028 as our new Chief Conductor.”

Weilerstein is appointed on an initial five-year contract succeeding John Storgårds, who will take on the title of Conductor Laureate at the conclusion of his tenure, continuing his close relationship with the orchestra.

The orchestra's rich musical heritage has been shaped by successive generations of conductors since its founding in Manchester in 1922. From its beginnings as a radio orchestra to its international recognition today, its musical identity has been forged by Charles Groves, John Hopkins, George Hurst, Bryden Thomson, Raymond Leppard, Edward Downes, Yan Pascal Tortelier, Gianandrea Noseda, Juanjo Mena, Omer Meir Wellber and John Storgårds. Storgårds remains Chief Conductor through to the end of the 2027/28 Season, with a substantial programme of performances in Manchester and beyond. His appointment as Conductor Laureate will extend a partnership that began when he joined the orchestra as Principal Guest Conductor in 2012, before becoming Chief Conductor in 2022.

By the conclusion of his tenure in Summer 2028, Storgårds and the orchestra will have shared over 125 performances across more than 15 years, combining an affinity for Nordic repertoire with major symphonic cycles and contemporary voices. Highlights include the 2019 world premiere of Weinberg's Dawn, and performances at the 2025 BBC Proms of Shostakovich's Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk and the world premiere of Tom Coult's Monologues for the Curious. Their partnership earned a 2023 nomination for Gramophone's Orchestra of the Year, while their acclaimed recordings include five-star releases of the Elgar and Adès Violin Concertos with Christian Tetzlaff and Antheil's Orchestral Works, Volume 3, a Gramophone Critics' Choice and Sunday Times Classical Album of the Week for Shostakovich's Symphony No. 11, and a Gramophone Editor's Choice for Weinberg's Dawn. International appearances have included La Seine Musicale in Paris and the 2025 Beijing Music Festival, featuring the Asian premiere of Huang Ruo's City of Floating Sounds alongside Prokofiev and Shostakovich.

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