Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: National Theatre Live Shares New GOLDEN BOY Clip With Josh O'Connor
The Almeida Theatre revival of Clifford Odets' drama is set in Depression-era New York and filmed live with a string quartet.
A new clip from GOLDEN BOY features Josh O'Connor and Hayley Squires in scenes from the Almeida Theatre production, which National Theatre Live is bringing to cinemas worldwide from 5 November 2026.
Written by Clifford Odets, GOLDEN BOY is set in 1930s New York at the height of the Depression. Joe Bonaparte is a gifted young violinist with a future in music until a chance at fame and fortune draws him into the world of professional boxing. The story follows what he is willing to sacrifice, who he is willing to become, and how he finds his place in a world that demands he choose a side.
The production followed a sold-out run at London's Almeida Theatre and was filmed live there for the cinema broadcast. It features a live string quartet. Olivier Award winner Sam Yates directs, with O'Connor leading the cast. The full company announced for the revival also includes Daniel Mays, Richard Fleeshman, and others.
For more on the production, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of an earlier GOLDEN BOY clip with O'Connor and Mays, as well as its review of the Almeida Theatre production.
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