Video: National Theatre Live Shares New GOLDEN BOY Clip With Josh O'Connor

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A new clip from GOLDEN BOY features Josh O'Connor and Hayley Squires in scenes from the Almeida Theatre production, which National Theatre Live is bringing to cinemas worldwide from 5 November 2026.

Written by Clifford Odets, GOLDEN BOY is set in 1930s New York at the height of the Depression. Joe Bonaparte is a gifted young violinist with a future in music until a chance at fame and fortune draws him into the world of professional boxing. The story follows what he is willing to sacrifice, who he is willing to become, and how he finds his place in a world that demands he choose a side.

The production followed a sold-out run at London's Almeida Theatre and was filmed live there for the cinema broadcast. It features a live string quartet. Olivier Award winner Sam Yates directs, with O'Connor leading the cast. The full company announced for the revival also includes Daniel Mays, Richard Fleeshman, and others.

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