Video: Julian Ovenden and Laura Pitt-Pulford Perform Song From LITTLE DANCER Ahead of West End Premiere

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New musical Little Dancer has today released a first-look music video ahead of the production’s premiere at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London from Monday 15 February - Saturday 27 March 2027. Tickets are on sale now at littledancer.co.uk.

The video features West End stars Julian Ovenden and Laura Pitt-Pulford singing Marie / C’est Le Ballet from the show.

Directed and choreographed by Broadway legend, two-time Olivier and five-time Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, Crazy for You, Contact, Oklahoma!), the production will star Emmy Award winning, Olivier nominated New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck* in rare London performances.

Peck is joined by Olivier Award nominees Julian Ovenden (High Society, Downton Abbey, South Pacific) as Edgar Degas, Laura Pitt-Pulford (Into the Woods,Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Seven Bridges for Seven Brothers) as Adult Marie and Josefina Gabrielle (High Society, Chicago, Les Misérables) as Martine.



Inspired by the real-life story behind Edgar Degas’ iconic sculpture, Little Dancer opened to rave reviews and sold-out runs in the US, in both Washington D.C and Seattle, as well as a sold-out run concert performance at London’s theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2025.

Little Dancer features the Olivier and Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens on book and lyrics with music by Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Anastasia, Once on This Island).

You may not know her name. But you know her. Marie van Goethem has stood in the same fourth position for over a century: arms behind her back, chin lifted, gaze fixed beyond the frame. She was fourteen. She was poor. She was extraordinary. And she refused to be forgotten.

Little Dancer is the story of a girl with impossible dreams and the man who immortalised her, Edgar Degas. Two people bound together by art, ambition and the ache of wanting to matter. Set against the dazzling, dangerous world of Belle Époque Paris, where beauty and brutality existed side by side, it asks the question we all carry: Do we shape our destiny, or does it shape us?

The full creative team includes Tony Award winners: Set Design by Beowulf Boritt, Lighting Design by Ken Billington, Costume Design by William Ivey Long, Sound Design by Kai Harada, Wigs Hair and Make Up Design by Sam Cox, Projection Design by Benjamin Pearcy for 59, a Journey Studio and Casting by Jill Green Casting, CDG. Orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Larry Hochman, Music Supervision and Dance Arrangements by Sam Davis.



Little Dancer is produced by Anita Waxman (Lead Producer), Jana Shea, Patricia R. Klausner / Sharon A. Carr, Iwan Lewis (UK Executive Producer), Emily Blavatnik, and Danny Cohen with general management by Short Street Productions Ltd.

*Tiler Peck is currently scheduled to appear in all performances through to Tuesday 23 March 2027. The producer team cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist at any specific performance.

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