Video: First Look at PRESENT LAUGHTER at Chichester Festival Theatre

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A new preview video for PRESENT LAUGHTER, which offers a preview of the Noël Coward comedy heading to Chichester Festival Theatre as part of the venue's Winter 2026 programme. The production is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Augusta Productions.

Tracy-Ann Oberman stars as Geri Essendine, with James Dreyfus and Adrian Lukis also in the cast. The production is described as a new staging of Coward's comedy about the temptations and pitfalls of theatrical celebrity.

PRESENT LAUGHTER plays the Festival Theatre from Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28 November, a five-day engagement within the theatre's winter season.

As previously reported, the 2026/27 Winter season also includes James Graham's Punch, the musical Heathers, The Last Laugh following its West End run, and a new production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. The Festival stage is also set to host Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities and Khaled Hosseini's A Thousand Splendid Suns.

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