BBC Philharmonic Announces Spring Season At The Bridgewater Hall

The BBC Philharmonic is known for its distinctive energy and character and its Spring season (February - June) continues to build that reputation.

With exciting audience experiences at the heart - the orchestra is making its concerts as accessible and connected as possible by introducing free digital offerings for every concert goer - exploring the stories behind the sounds. BBC Notes allows users to access detailed programme notes, timed with the music, giving insights into what you are hearing and seeing on stage as it happens.

Building upon their acclaimed collaborations, the BBC Philharmonic join forces with the HallÃ© for Toward the Unknown Region celebrating the 150th anniversary of Ralph Vaughan Williams's birth. The two orchestras come together to present a rare complete cycle of Vaughan Williams's symphonies, showcasing the extraordinary achievement of a musical visionary. The cycle begins with the BBC Philharmonic performing Symphonies Nos 3 and 5 conducted by Mark Wigglesworth on 26 February. Full listings below.

To mark 100 years of the BBC in 2022, the BBC Philharmonic is part of a weekend in February showcasing the BBC Orchestras and Choirs - most of which have their origins in the first pioneering decade of the BBC. Their founding mission was to bring classical music to the widest possible audience on the radio, which they continue to offer to this day. On 12 February, Chief Conductor Omer Meir Wellber marks the occasion with music from Hindemith, Schumann, Tippett and the UK premiere of a BBC commission from Aziza Sadikova.

Stephen Hough, the orchestra's 2021-22 Artist in Residence, joins Omer Meir Wellber on 5 March for a concert that welcomes Israeli actor Eli Danker for a UK premiere from Ella Milch-Sheriff.

Tickets start from Â£5.50 and every BBC Philharmonic Bridgewater Hall concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and available via BBC Sounds - keeping connected to audiences whether in person, online or on the radio.

https://www.bridgewater-hall.co.uk/series/bbc-philharmonic/