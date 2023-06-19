BBC Cardiff Singer Of The World 2023 Winner Revealed

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, renowned as one of the most prestigious vocal competitions in the world, has reached its pinnacle this evening as Adolfo Corrado from Italy is crowned the 2023 winner.

Following an intense week of outstanding performances at St David's Hall and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, the judging panel and audience were captivated by the exceptional talent, artistry, and vocal prowess of Adolfo, who has been awarded the title of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023 at tonight's Grand Final.

Adolfo, aged 29, was one of five singers who made it through to Sunday's final round after the 10-day competition.

The biennial competition, which took place from 10-18 June, showcased the incredible vocal abilities of sixteen of the most promising young opera singers from around the globe. Competitors representing diverse nationalities and backgrounds enthralled audiences at St David's Hall, where they performed a rich repertoire ranging from classical masterpieces to contemporary works, impressing both judges and audiences.

Adolfo emerged as the standout artist, captivating the hearts and minds of the judges. The exceptional vocal range and versatility were displayed through a series of awe-inspiring performances during the Grand Final.

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Artistic Director, David Jackson said “Over the past 10 days, we have celebrated the power of song, and been thrilled by 16 remarkable world-class artists taking part in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World. During tonight's highly anticipated finale, we've been privileged to enjoy the extraordinary talent of our finalists and their unwavering commitment to artistic brilliance."

David continued “After 40 years, the competition continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling, world-class performances. I am so pleased that those who tuned in through our live broadcasts, digital platforms, and social media channels also had the opportunity to experience the blend of talent, magic, masterpieces, and breath-taking performances we've enjoyed this evening in Cardiff."

Commenting on his victory, Adolfo Corrado said “I'm full of joy and emotion. It was fantastic because on my journey the audience were incredibly powerful and I think they helped my performance. It's a dream come true.”

The judging panel, comprised of respected figures made up from the classical music world, faced the arduous task of selecting a winner from the pool of extraordinary talent before declaring Adolfo as the winner of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023.

As the winner of the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023, Adolfo Corrado will receive a prize package that includes a substantial cash award and numerous performance opportunities with leading orchestras and opera companies worldwide.

Following a week of intense heats, the five finalists competing for tonight's title were Scottish mezzo Beth Taylor, South African soprano Nombulelo Yende, Italian bass Adolfo Corrado, Welsh soprano Jessica Robinson, and South African mezzo Siphokazi Molteno.

Julieth Lozano Rolong (31) from Colombia was crowned winner of the Dame Kiri Te Kanawa Audience Prize. This year's Song Prize was announced on Thursday was South Korean Tenor, Sungho Kim (32).

Over the last 40 years the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition has provided a platform for emerging vocal talents, elevating their careers and bringing the beauty of opera to audiences worldwide. The 2023 edition once again demonstrated the enduring power and vitality of classical music, ensuring its place as a cultural cornerstone in Wales, and globally.

For more information about the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition visit: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b007qn4b