Anthony Calf, Ben Caplan & More to Star in REDLANDS at Chichester Festival Theatre

The cast has been revealed for the world premiere of Charlotte Jones’s new play Redlands about the famous 1960s drugs trial of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, directed by Chichester Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Justin Audibert, and running from 20 September – 18 October.

The cast is: Anthony Calf (One Day, The Gold, Plenty and Hedda Tesman CFT) as Michael Havers QC, Ben Caplan (Call The Midwife, Sunny Afternoon West End) as Allen Klein/George Harrison, Clive Francis(ENRON, The Circle CFT) as Cecil Havers, Louis Landau (Butterfly, Rivals) as Nigel Havers, Emer McDaid (Game of Thrones, Witness for the Prosecution) as Marianne Faithfull, Brenock O’Connor (Alex Rider, Gamer of Thrones) as Keith Richards, Olivia Poulet (The Thick of It, Top Girls CFT) as Carol Havers, and Jasper Talbot (Broadchurch, recent RADA graduate) as Mick Jagger; alongside Melody Chikakane Brown as Constable Slade/Daphne, Lara Rose McCabe (Ensemble), Sam Pay (as Inspector Dineley/Judge Block), Akshay Sharan (as PC Willis/Vivek Chakrabarti), Ella Tekere (Ensemble), Riley Woodford (Ensemble) and Adam Young (Sniderman/Derek Carter).

In the quiet market town of Chichester, the most famous members of the most infamous rock group in the world are on trial.

1967. At Keith Richards’s country house Redlands in deepest West Sussex, the Rolling Stones are enjoying a bohemian night in with the likes of Marianne Faithfull and George Harrison, until the constabulary swoop down and charge Keith and Mick Jagger with drug offences.

Only one man can defend the two icons of the 60s revolution: Michael Havers, leading QC and future attorney general. But the furore also brings into the spotlight his own relationship with his son, aspiring teenage actor Nigel Havers, who’s been drawn into Marianne’s orbit...

This riotous, psychedelic and hugely entertaining account of possibly the most bizarre English court case ever held evokes a turning point in cultural history and the clash between the generations.

Charlotte Jones’s plays include The Meeting (CFT 2018), and the multi award-winning Humble Boy(National Theatre, West End and Broadway).

Justin Audibert, CFT’s Artistic Director, makes his Festival Theatre debut, following his Minerva Theatre production of The Caretaker earlier this season.

A fictional account, inspired by the famous ‘Redlands’ trial of the Rolling Stones.



The set designer is Joanna Scotcher, costume designer Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting designer Matt Daw, composer and orchestrator Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, sound designer Claire Windsor, musical director Alan Berry, movement director Shanelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, associate director Julia Head and the casting director Ginny Schiller CDG.

