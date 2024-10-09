Ani Difranco Will Perform Exclusive London Show At Royal Albert Hall With Special Guest Anaïs Mitchell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and feminist icon Ani DiFranco is set to perform an exclusive show at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 11, 2025. The concert will be in support of her acclaimed 23rd album and will feature special guest Anaïs Mitchell, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning creator of Hadestown. Tickets will go on general sale at 10 am on October 11, 2024, via BookingsDirect.com.

Ani DiFranco is a pioneer in the DIY movement, having founded her record label, Righteous Babe Records, in 1990. Often referred to as the "Little Folksinger," her eclectic music blends punk, funk, hip-hop, jazz, soul, and electronica, showcasing her remarkable versatility. Throughout her career, DiFranco has collaborated with a diverse range of musicians, from folk legend Utah Phillips to iconic R&B saxophonist Maceo Parker and Prince.

DiFranco's groundbreaking career spans over three decades, during which she has released more than 20 albums that reflect her evolving artistry and commitment to social justice. Her lyrics often address topics such as gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and political activism, resonating deeply with fans around the globe.

With her distinctive voice and captivating stage presence, DiFranco has been an influential figure not only in music but also in the feminist movement. Her memoir, No Walls and the Recurring Dream, was a New York Times Top 10 bestseller, while her work as a children's book author, with titles like The Knowing and Show Up and Vote, continues to inspire readers of all ages.

DiFranco's recent album Unprecedented Sh!t was released to rave reviews in May. The album title not only reflects how dramatically different this 11-track album is from Ani's previous work but also serves as a commentary on the current political and social climate. Joined by producer BJ Burton (Bon Iver, Low), DiFranco experiments with various sonic elements, leading to a sound that feels both authentic and polished.

This performance will also reunite DiFranco with Anaïs Mitchell, who created Hadestown, a musical that has taken the world by storm. DiFranco recently completed a five-month run on Broadway as Persephone, a role that showcased her powerful voice and unique artistry. Mitchell's ability to blend folk music with theatrical storytelling has earned her a devoted fanbase and multiple awards, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Hadestown-a modern retelling of the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice-has been hailed for its exploration of themes such as love, sacrifice, and resilience, set against a hauntingly beautiful score.

Anaïs Mitchell is not only celebrated for her work on Hadestown but is also an accomplished folk singer-songwriter with an impressive solo career. Her albums, including Young Man in America and The Brightness, showcase her lyrical depth and keen observations on life's complexities. As an artist deeply rooted in traditional folk music, Mitchell has been compared to the great American folk legends, yet her work remains thoroughly contemporary, with a timeless quality that resonates across generations. Mitchell will open the Royal Albert Hall show, bringing her evocative, folk-infused storytelling to the stage.

This is a rare opportunity to witness two of the most influential voices in contemporary music, sharing the stage for one night only. Tickets are on general sale from 10 am on October 11 via BookingsDirect.com.

