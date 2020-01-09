Andy Nyman Joins HELLO, DOLLY! West End

Imelda Staunton will step into the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in a new West End production of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!

Joining previously announced co-star Jenna Russell as Irene Molloy, is actor Andy Nyman, who will portray Dolly's curmudgeonly mark, Horace Vandergelder.

The production, directed by Dominic Cooke, will play a limited 30-week engagement at the Adelphi Theatre, beginning August 11. Priority tickets are available at HelloDollyLDN.com.

Rae Smith has been announced as the costume and scenic designer, Nicholas Skilbeck has been announced as music director, with choreography by Bill Deamer.

Andy Nyman is an award-winning actor, director and writer who has earned acclaim from both critics and audiences for his work in theatre, film and television. Recent stage roles include, Tevye in Trevor Nunn's Fiddler on the Roof, Stephen Sondheim's Assassins and Abigail's Party (also Wyndham's Theatre). Other theatre work includes Martin McDonagh's Hangmen (Wyndham's Theatre), and the original production of Ghost Stories (Duke of York's Theatre/Arts Theatre) which he starred in, co-wrote and co-directed with Jeremy Dyson. His extensive television credits include The Eichmann Show, Campus, Crooked House, Dead Set as well as his highly acclaimed performance as Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders. Nyman's extensive film credits include The Commuter, Death at a Funeral, Kick-Ass 2, Black Death, The Brother's Bloom, Severance and Shut Up & Shoot Me, for which he won the 'Best Actor' award at the Cherbourg Film Festival in 2006.

Imelda Staunton returns to the West End after her acclaimed performance in the 2018 revival Stephen Sondheim's Follies and her Olivier Award-winning performance as Mama Rose in Gypsy. Amongst her many other theatre credits, notable performances include Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd, for which she won an Olivier Award, Circle, Mirror, Transformation for the Royal Court and the role of Claire in Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance at The Almeida Theatre. In total, Staunton has been nominated for eleven Olivier Awards, winning four. On film Staunton is perhaps best known for playing the title role in Vera Drake, for which she received the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and for the role of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

Jenna Russell is an Olivier Award-winning star of stage and TV, is known for her roles in Les Misérables, Sunday in the Park with George, Fun Home at the Old Vic, and the UK premiere of Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County at the Menier Chocolate Factory. She received a 2006 Tony Award nomination for the Broadway transfer of Sunday in the Park with George.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You