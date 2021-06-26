Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Officially Begins Previews at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by 2021 OSCAR winner Emerald Fennell.

Jun. 26, 2021  

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella officially began previews last night, June 25, 2021 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The show took the stage after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that the full re-opening of West End theatres had been delayed to July 19, but that he was working with Webber on a plan to make the show's previous plans work, allowing the show to open. Cinderella performed its first preview at 50% capacity to prevent cast, crew, orchestra, and audience from being fined for going against government mandates.

Check out footage of the opening below!

Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by 2021 OSCAR winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in this new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

