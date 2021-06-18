Andrew Lloyd Webber Will Not Participate in Boris Johnson's 'Pilot Scheme' to Open CINDERELLA

Andrew Lloyd Webber made it clear over the past several weeks that he intended to open his latest project, Cinderella, with full capacity audiences. Just last week, he even threatened to sue the UK government if theatres were not allowed to open without social distancing.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the full re-opening of West End theatres has been delayed to July 19, but added that he planned to work with Webber on a plan to make the show's previous plans work.

Today, Webber has officially responded to the offer. "After a long week of government delay and confusion, I can confirm that I cannot and will not take part in yet another pilot scheme around the re-opening of theatres, as suggested by the Prime Minister on Monday. I have made it crystal clear that I would only be able to participate if other were involved and the rest of the industry- theatre and music- were treated equally. This has not been confirmed to me."

He goes on to explain that Cinderella will perform its first preview on 25 June as planned, at 50% capacity to prevent cast, crew, orchestra, and audience from being fined for going against government mandates.

"I could not look my young cast and crew in the eye to tell them we were delaying or closing down. So, I have made the decision to personally bear the losses until we fully open on- or hopefully before- 19 July."

Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by 2021 OSCAR winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in this new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.