Amber Anderson and Luke Newton Will Lead THE SHAPE OF THINGS at The Park Theatre

The production opens on 30 May, with previews from 24 May, and runs until 1 July.

Mar. 30, 2023 Â 

Initial casting has been announced for the first major revival in 20 years of Neil LaBute's acclaimed play The Shape of Things in Park200. Nicky Allpress directs - Amber Anderson as Eve and Luke Newton as Adam, with further casting to be announced. The production opens on 30 May, with previews from 24 May, and runs until 1 July.

From the producers of Clybourne Park, this will be the first major revival of The Shape of Things since 2004 - a dark comedy about the drama of human relationships and the nature of love and art.

How far would you go for love? For art? What would you be willing to change? What price might you pay?

Adam, a geeky young student, works part-time in an art museum and video store to pay his way through college. When he meets post-grad art student Evelyn, his life changes as she instils in him a new-found confidence. As she encourages him to change his appearance, soon Adam is attracting attention he has never had before. But how much will he change his perception of himself from what he used to be to what he believes he wants to be?


The Shape of Things premiÃ¨red at the Temporary Almeida Theatre at Kings Cross in 2001, directed by Neil LaBute, with Paul Rudd as Adam, Rachel Weisz as Evelyn, Gretchen Mol as Jenny, and Fred Weller as Phillip. The London production opened Off-Broadway later that year, winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. LaBute wrote and directed a 2003 comedy drama film based on his play, featuring the original cast. The play has been revived in Dublin, London and New York.

Amber Anderson makes her professional stage debut playing Eve. Her television work includes Peaky Blinders, Strike - The Cuckoo's Calling, Maigret's Dead Man and Black Mirror. Her film work includes The Souvenir II, Emma, White Lie, All the World's a Stage, Skin Walker, In Darkness, The Riot Club, Lotus Eaters and Your Highness.

Luke Newton plays Adam. His theatre work includes The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre). For television, his work includes Bridgerton (as series regular Colin Bridgerton), The Lodge, Mr Selfridge, Sadie J, and The Cut; and for film, Lake Placid: Legacy.

Neil LaBute is a writer and director. For theatre credits include: Bash: Latter-Day Plays (Douglas Fairbanks Theatre, Almeida Theatre); The Shape of Things (Almeida Theatre, Promenade Theatre); The Distance from Here (MCC Theatre, Almeida Theatre); The Mercy Seat (MCC Theatre, Almeida Theatre); Filthy Talk for Troubled Times (MCC Theatre); Fat Pig (MCC Theatre, Trafalgar Studios); Autobahn (MCC Theatre); Some Girl(s) (Gielgud Theatre, MCC Theatre); This is How it Goes (Donmar Warehouse, The Public Theatre); Land of the Dead/Helter Skelter (Ensemble Studio Theatre, Bush Theatre); Wrecks (Everyman Palace Theatre, The Public Theatre, The Bush Theatre); In a Dark Dark House (MCC Theatre, Almeida Theatre); Reasons to be Pretty (MCC Theatre, Almeida Theatre); In a Forest, Dark and Deep (Vaudeville Theatre, Profiles Theatre); Woyzeck - adaptation (Schauspielhaus Zurich); Taming of the Shrew - additional scenes (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); Short Ends (Open Fist Theatre); Lovely Head (Spoleto Festival-Italy, Fringe Festival-Madrid, La Mama); Pick One (Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Young Vic); I'm Going To Stop Pretending That I Didn't Break Your Heart (Venice Biennale); 16 Pounds (Trafalgar Studios); We Have A Situation (Konstanz Theatre - Germany); and The Answer To Everything (Staatstheater Augsburg - Germany). For film credits include: In the Company of Men; Your Friends & Neighbors; Nurse Betty; Possession; The Shape of Things; The Wicker Man; Lakeview Terrace; Death at a Funeral; Some Girl(s); Some Velvet Morning; Dirty Weekend; Out Of The Blue; House Of Darkness and the upcoming Fear The Night. For television credits include: Bash: Latter-Day Plays; Full Circle; Ten X Ten; Billy & Billie; Van Helsing; he I-Land, and the upcoming Thou Shalt Not. Fiction includes: Seconds of Pleasure (Faber & Faber).

Nicky Allpress is a director. Credits include: Walworth Farce, Romeo & Juliet (Southwark Playhouse), Crackers (Polka Theatre), Restless (Terrifying Women), Circle Mirror Transformation, Pomona (Mountview), Rabbit (Drama Centre London), PROUD (New Wimbledon Theatre), Market Boy (Union Theatre), Mercy by Mandi Riggi, My Fair Lady (Reading Hexagon, Blackadder (South Hill Park), Tragedy in the Park (Site Specific Work). As Staff Director at the National Theatre: My Brilliant Friend and as Assistant Director: Leading Lady Parts (Summerland). She is a member of the Young Vic Creator's Program.

Peter Butler is a set and costume designer. His current practice spans set design, costume design and performance collaboration. Credits include: Shut Up, I'm Dreaming (National Theatre & The PappyShow), Anthem & Horizon (Bush Theatre), The Beat of Our Hearts (Exeter Northcott), Patient Light (Eastern Angles), Paper Cut (Theatre 503) The Seagull, Husbands & Sons (Drama Centre). As Associate Designer: Cabaret (Playhouse Theatre). As Assistant Designer: Carousel (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Arrangement (Sadlers Wells) and Scoring a Century (Peacock Theatre). He is one of the 2021 Linbury Prize winners for stage design.




Riverside Studios to Enter Administration Photo
Riverside Studios to Enter Administration
Riverside Studios in Hammersmith West London will enter administration, it has been announced. According to The Stage, the Riverside Trust, which has run the arts venue since 1983, will continue to trade under administration whilst a new buyer is found to take on ownership of the arts venue.
THE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This November Photo
THE MONGOL KHAN Will Run At The London Coliseum This November
The Mongol Khan is a lavish, large-scale production, with an ensemble of over 70 performers, that has played to packed houses in Mongolia for over a year. Based on historical events, the show explores the evolution of Mongolian culture through a gripping story, brought to life with a stunning original score, dance, puppetry, and elaborate sets and costumes inspired by traditional nomadic culture.Â 
Big Brass Brunch Brings Live Brass, Drag, Burlesque, Street Food, and Bottomless Prosecco Photo
Big Brass Brunch Brings Live Brass, Drag, Burlesque, Street Food, and Bottomless Prosecco to Hackney
Big Brass BrunchÂ is rolling intoÂ Colour FactoryÂ at Hackney Wick onÂ Saturday May 20thÂ with all the Prosecco you can drink, a vivacious drag host, mouth watering street food and a full-on live brass soundtrack to make for the most entertaining afternoon in the capital.
Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, Lea Salonga, and More Will Present at the 2023 Olivier Awards Photo
Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, Lea Salonga, and More Will Present at the 2023 Olivier Awards
Ahead of the ceremony this Sunday (2 April), the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard has announced its line-up of presenters for the event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.

