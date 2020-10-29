Almeida Theatre Announces In-Person Productions Beginning December 2

Almeida Theatre will launch its season on December 2 with Nine Lessons And Carols, a new play from Chris Bush.

Almeida Theatre will launch a season of plays on December 2 with Nine Lessons And Carols, a new play from Chris Bush examining themes of isolation and connection.

The cast includes Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Katie Brayben, Toheed Jimoh, Elliot Levey, Maimuna Memon and Luke Thallon. Rebecca Frecknall will direct. Development with cast and creatives began earlier this week.

Tickets go on sale to Almeida members November 6. General sale begins November 12.

The Almeida Young Company will present a new work from British-Lebanese playwright Carmen Nasr titled, The Maladies. The production will be directed by Diyan Zora will run from January 18 - 22.

Lolita Chakra's new play Hymn is set to begin performances January 29 in a production directed by Blanch McIntyre.

The play explores the theme of "love between men that's neither physical nor romantic Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani are set to star.

All performances will follow Covid-19 social distancing and safety protocols.

