Almeida Theatre Announces Almeida For Free Festival

The Almeida Theatre today announces a one-day Almeida For Free festival on Thursday 30 May.

The day will feature a performance of Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall's production of Three Sisters performed entirely for free to 25s and under, as well as a programme of free performances, masterclasses, workshops and talks.

The day features:

• A panel discussion on sisterhood, featuring actor Mandeep Dhillon, author Davina Hamilton, blogger Grace Victory and theatre and film composer Isobel Waller-Bridge.

• A directing masterclass with Three Sisters director Rebecca Frecknall.

• A Three Sisters Insight Workshop with the production's Resident Director Ebenezer Bamgboye.

• A creative writing workshop with performance poet Yomi Sode on the subject of 'epic fails'.

• A foyer stage of live music, spoken-word and poetry curated by the Almeida Young Producers.

• A performance of Three Sisters (Captioned, Audio Described and accompanied by a Touch Tour).

Alongside the festival, the Almeida Participation team is running an outreach programme, connecting with local youth organisations and schools to provide workshops, tickets and opportunities as part of the Almeida's commitment to engaging with new audiences.

This will be the fourth Almeida For Free following similar events on Hamlet, Summer and Smoke and The Wild Duck which have seen over 3500 people aged 25 and under attend free performances and events.

Tickets to all events will be entirely free to anyone aged 25 and under and available to book from 5pm on Thursday 9 May (tickets are subject to availability and limited to two per person). Go to almeida.co.uk/almeidaforfree to access tickets.

The Almeida Theatre is grateful to Gregory Nasmyth and Samantha Rowe-Beddoe and to the Taylor Family Foundation for their support of Almeida for Free and Almeida Participation.





