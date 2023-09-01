Alfie Boe And Penny Smith Announced As Hosts For SCALA RADIO PRESENTS: CLASSICS AT CHRISTMAS

The pair will showcase a selection of classical bangers and Christmas favourites at The London Palladium on Sunday 26th November at 3pm.

Sep. 01, 2023

Scala Radio presenter Penny Smith and acclaimed tenor Alfie Boe have been announced as the hosts of Scala Radio Presents: Classics at Christmas. Presented by Scala Radio, this festive feast of Christmas classics and classical bangers performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will be taking place once again at The London Palladium on Sunday November 26th at 3pm.

As well as hosting with Penny, Alfie will also be performing on the famous London Palladium stage, for an unforgettable afternoon of live music. Further Scala Radio friends and family will also be joining the line-up and will be announced soon.

Penny Smith said: “Christmas classics, Alfie Boe and the London Palladium? Three of my favourite things right there! I cannot wait to welcome Scala Radio listeners to what I'm sure will be another magical music event at the most wonderful time of the year. I look forward to seeing all of you there.”

Alfie Boe said: “After the fun that Michael and I had performing at last year's event I jumped at the chance to join the lovely Penny for this year's Classics at Christmas. And to be able to perform on the Palladium stage with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra is the best cherry on my Christmas cake!”

You can listen to Scala Radio on digital radio, app and smart speaker for further announcements about special guests set to join Penny and Alfie on November 26th. Tickets for the event are on sale from September 4th priced from £56.70 including booking fee and venue restoration levy. Find out more at www.scalaradio.co.uk.




