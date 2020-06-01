Aimie Atkinson, Lucie Jones, and More West End Stars Announced For Elliot Davis Virtual Concert

The Barn Theatre has announced that Busted and Son of Dork co-founder James Bourne will join an all-star West End line up for their third virtual concert, The Barn Theatre Presents: The Music of Elliot Davis, which will celebrate the work of Loserville composer Elliot Davis.

The concert, which will be hosted by Barn Theatre producer Jamie Chapman Dixon, is the third edition of the Barn Theatre in Cirencester's virtual concert series, The Barn Presents, which celebrates the work of British musical theatre composers.

The virtual celebration will feature performances of songs from many of Elliot Davis' musicals including the Olivier Award nominated musical Loserville, Out There and Best Friends and Butterflies.

The concert line up consists of: Olivier Award-nominee Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Soho Cinders), Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina, Beautiful), Busted and Son of Dork singer James Bourne (co-writer of Loserville and Out There), The X Factor and Eurovision star Lucie Jones (Waitress, Les Misérables), Aaron Lee Lambert (Hamilton, Sunset Boulevard), Sam Lupton (Avenue Q, Wicked), 2020 musical theatre graduate Jordan McMahon (Bard From The Barn), Jamie Muscato (Heathers, Spring Awakening), Aaron Sidwell (EastEnders, Wicked) and Jos Slovick (1917, Spring Awakening).

Busted star James Bourne is a long-time collaborator of Elliot Davis having worked together in creating the musicals Loserville, What I Go To School For - The Busted Musical and Out There.

Aaron Sidwell, who is currently co-producing and starring in the Barn Theatre's online series Bard From The Barn, starred in the West End production and concert reunion of Davis' musical Loserville and Luke Bayer and Jos Slovick have performed in London productions of the Stiles & Drewe musical Soho Cinders, for which Elliot Davis co-wrote the book for.

The concert, which is released on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels on 6th June 2020 at 7:30pm BST, will see Elliot Davis chat with Barn Theatre producer Jamie Chapman Dixon about his career so far, the creation process behind his songs and special appearances from some of the performers to discuss their experience rehearsing and recording from home.

Elliot Davis is the fourth British musical theatre composer to be celebrated as part of the series, with previous virtual concerts celebrating the music of Welsh married award-winning composers Daniel and Laura Curtis and Scottish award-winning composer Finn Anderson, who was recently announced as The Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer from April 2020.

