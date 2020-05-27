Aimie Atkinson Announces 24 HOUR MUSICAL-ATHON

Aimie Atkinson, star of "Six the Musical" and "Pretty Woman - West End", and Tom Gribby, Agent and Producer of the UK Premiere of "The Pirate Queen", will be a holding a 24hr Musical-a-thon on Saturday 30th May from 6pm BST (UK Time) till Sunday 31st May 6pm BST (UK Time) to raise funds for the Save the Children Coronavirus Appeal. NO BREAKS, NO GAPS, ALWAYS #FULLOUT (apart from when Wolfie and Magic (the dogs!) need to pee...)

Aimie & Gribby will be singing and dancing along to some of the best Broadway and West End musicals of all time, fully live-streamed, and want you, the public, to join in with us! With guest appearances from top Musical Theatre stars, dust off your dancing shoes, warm up your singing voices and join us for 24 hours of fun!

They will need all your encouragement, support and, of course your donations, to keep going! Every hour, they will be selecting someone to join their Insta-live and sing and dance with them!

The coronavirus (COVID19) crisis is hitting families hard - the poorest families hardest of all. That's why Save the Children are acting quickly to give families the support they need. Save the Children knows how to help children make it through times of crisis. And with your support, we can make sure they have everything they need. Through the coronavirus pandemic, Save the Children are supporting children and families across the UK, while giving an extra hand to those who need it most. Save the Children are working in 114 countries across the world, where they're already helping children who have been hit by this, while getting ready to respond in case things get worse. Theyre doing everything they can to make sure children stay safe, healthy and keep learning. Together we can help families get through this. Please donate today.

Aimie Atkinson:

Aimie Atkinson is currently appearing as "Vivian Ward" in the West End premiere of "Pretty Woman - the Musical" and is an award winning British actress and recording artist. Olivier Nominated Actress & Winner of the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre, Aimie has just finished a two year contract playing Katherine Howard in phenomenal Hit 'Six The Musical' in London's West End.

She has starred in other shows such as In the Heights, Dirty Dancing, Never Forget, Wizard of Oz, Carnaby Street and Zorro The Musical.

She released her debut album 'Step Inside Love' in 2017 and it's available for download on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and many more.

Other roles include Daniela in 'In The Heights' (West End) Serena in Legally Blonde (Kilworth House) Teresa in Blockbuster (UK Tour), Penny Lane in Carnaby Street (UK Tour) Shelby Stevens in Steel Pier (Union Theatre). Chloe in the Take That Musical Never Forget (UK Tour). Aimie originated the lead role of Luisa in Zorro the Musical (UK Tour). Elizabeth in Dirty Dancing (U.K. Tour) Amber in Legacy Falls (Charing Cross Theatre), Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (Brighton Theatre Royal) Sofia in Howard Goodall's Days of Hope (Kings Head Theatre).

Aimie is also Creative Director of the super group @goldstonelive which made it to the finals of 'Eurovision You Decide' and won the 'Voice Of Astana' this year with their song 'I Feel The Love' which is also available for download.

TOM GRIBBY:

Tom recently made his producing debut earlier this year with the UK Premiere of Boublil & Schönberg's 'The Pirate Queen' at the London Coliseum in February 2020 which raised over £10,000 for Leukaemia UK. He worked extensively as a performer in theatre, TV and film (with credits including A Chorus Line, Hairspray, 42nd Street and Channel 4), as well as a creative and concept designer on several theatrical residencies, UK tours and corporate events worldwide. Tom is currently Head Agent of Northbridge Talent Agency, which represents a wide range of celebrities and actors for TV, Film and Theatre, and is also a creative advisor of The Vyne Theatre, Berkhamsted.

Tune in below!

