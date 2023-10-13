Adult Pantomime THE NUTCRACKER Comes to the Turbine Theatre This Christmas

For a limited time this Christmas, audiences will get to enjoy the very adult pantomime, The Nuctcracker at the Turbine Theatre.

Written by Joshua Coley (Elf The Musical, The Wind In The Willows), this new pantomime is, for audiences 18+, the perfect Christmas tale about learning to love after heartbreak …and seeking revenge.

Carlie’s had a terrible year: her love rat ex has ghosted her, her father died in a collision with a Just Stop Oil protest and now her Mum is insistent on still throwing their annual festive party. A typical year in the 2020’s some may say, but thanks to a prezzie from her inappropriate, local drunk uncle - this Christmas will be anything but typical!