Adult Pantomime THE NUTCRACKER Comes to the Turbine Theatre This Christmas

Performances run 30 November - 23 December.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

Adult Pantomime THE NUTCRACKER Comes to the Turbine Theatre This Christmas

For a limited time this Christmas, audiences will get to enjoy the very adult pantomime, The Nuctcracker at the Turbine Theatre.

Written by Joshua Coley (Elf The Musical, The Wind In The Willows), this new pantomime is, for audiences 18+, the perfect Christmas tale about learning to love after heartbreak …and seeking revenge.

Carlie’s had a terrible year: her love rat ex has ghosted her, her father died in a collision with a Just Stop Oil protest and now her Mum is insistent on still throwing their annual festive party. A typical year in the 2020’s some may say, but thanks to a prezzie from her inappropriate, local drunk uncle - this Christmas will be anything but typical! 

JOSHUA COLEY (HE/HIM) (WRITER)

Josh trained at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and current cast member of the topical comedy cabaret show NewsRevue in London 

Theatre Credits include: Elf the Musical (Dubai); The 39 Steps, The Government Inspector & Agatha Christie’s Spiders Webb (Sidmouth Rep); Cat in the Hat (Edinburgh Fringe); Badger in Wind in the Willows (Glastonbury Festival); Giraffes Can’t Dance (Curve also Resident Director); Much Ado About Nothing and Cat in the Hat (Bahrain Cultural Hall), Broadway and Beyond (UK); Holding the Man, Boom Bang-a-Bang and Buyer & Cellar (assistant director ) (Above the Stag, London); Fame (Scandinavia); Santa Claus and The Night Before Christmas (Epsom Playhouse); Into The Woods (Ye Olde Rose and Crown, London); Finian's Rainbow (Union/Charing Cross Theatre); Ushers: The Front Of House Musical (Soho Theatre); The Sword and the Dope (Courtyard Theatre); As You Like It (Avondale Theatre); Firing Life: A New Musical (The Pirate Castle, London); Singing in the Rain, West Side Story, Grease, 42nd Street and Footloose (New Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham - Assistant Choreographer); Beauty and the Beast (nominated for Best Comedy Duo at the Great British Pantomime Award - Newbury CornExchange) 

Joshua wrote the music, book and lyrics for his show FatBusters: The Musical (London) as well as Strode Theatre’s pantomime 2023 Alex in Wonderland - a Pantomime Adventure: RELOADED.

PAUL TAYLOR-MILLS (HE/HIM) (PRODUCER)

Paul is the Artistic Director of both The Turbine Theatre at The Battersea Power Station and The Other Palace Theatre, London. He has worked as Advisory Producer to Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Really Useful Group.

Stage credits include: At the Turbine Theatre - My Son’s A Queer (But what can you do?) (The Garrick, Ambassadors Theatre – Olivier Nominated, Best Entertainment or Comedy Play); Eugenius!; But I’m A Cheerleader, My Night with Reg, MTFestUK 2021, 2022 and 2023, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball, Hair (part of the Turbine on the Jetty Season), Torch Song, High Fidelity and Cat In The Hat.

Elsewhere, Heathers the Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Other Palace and UK Tour (winner of the WhatsOnStage Best New Musical Award), Murder For Two at the Watermill Theatre and The Other Palace, Cake the UK Tour and Lyric Theatre, Boy Out The City and Bloody Elle at the Lyric Theatre, The Wild Party at The Other Palace, European Premiere of Disney’s Peter and the Starcatcher at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Side Show at Southwark Playhouse, The Last Five Years at the St. James Theatre (winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production) End of The Rainbow on UK Tour, In The Heights at Kings Cross Theatre and Southwark Playhouse (winner of three Olivier Awards), Casa Valentina at Southwark Playhouse, Carrie The Musical at Southwark Playhouse (winner of The WhatsOnStage Off West End Award), and Associate Producer on The Importance of Being Earnest starring David Suchet on UK Tour and the Vaudeville Theatre. 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Video: See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Photo
Video: See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester

The hilarious whodunnit KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! runs at HOME Manchester until 21 October following a second sell-out year at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and playing to packed at Bristol Old Vic last month. See highlights from the production!

2
Collette Cooper Launches as Artist In Residence at The Groucho Club Photo
Collette Cooper Launches as Artist In Residence at The Groucho Club

Join in at The Groucho Club as we welcome Collette Cooper, the multi-talented artist, for her residency. Experience her electrifying performances and enjoy a series of exclusive events featuring world-class jazz, blues, jazz/rock, and soul artists in the intimate atmosphere of the Mary Lou Room. Limited spaces available, book now!

3
Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London Photo
Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London

Tomáš Vaněk, a Czech musical singer and actor known for his leading performances in musicals and stage productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Tick, Tick...Boom!, Bonnie & Clyde and RENT will perform on London's West End for one night only!

4
HAMLET NOIR Airs on BBC Radio 3 This Month Photo
HAMLET NOIR Airs on BBC Radio 3 This Month

Experience Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, Hamlet, with a thrilling Scandi-Noir twist in the immersive audio adaptation, Hamlet Noir.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You