Adult Pantomime THE NUTCRACKER Comes to the Turbine Theatre This Christmas

Performances run 30 November - 23 December.
For a limited time this Christmas, audiences will get to enjoy the very adult pantomime, The Nuctcracker at the Turbine Theatre.
Written by Joshua Coley (Elf The Musical, The Wind In The Willows), this new pantomime is, for audiences 18+, the perfect Christmas tale about learning to love after heartbreak …and seeking revenge.
Carlie’s had a terrible year: her love rat ex has ghosted her, her father died in a collision with a Just Stop Oil protest and now her Mum is insistent on still throwing their annual festive party. A typical year in the 2020’s some may say, but thanks to a prezzie from her inappropriate, local drunk uncle - this Christmas will be anything but typical!
Josh trained at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and current cast member of the topical comedy cabaret show NewsRevue in London
Theatre Credits include: Elf the Musical (Dubai); The 39 Steps, The Government Inspector & Agatha Christie’s Spiders Webb (Sidmouth Rep); Cat in the Hat (Edinburgh Fringe); Badger in Wind in the Willows (Glastonbury Festival); Giraffes Can’t Dance (Curve also Resident Director); Much Ado About Nothing and Cat in the Hat (Bahrain Cultural Hall), Broadway and Beyond (UK); Holding the Man, Boom Bang-a-Bang and Buyer & Cellar (assistant director ) (Above the Stag, London); Fame (Scandinavia); Santa Claus and The Night Before Christmas (Epsom Playhouse); Into The Woods (Ye Olde Rose and Crown, London); Finian's Rainbow (Union/Charing Cross Theatre); Ushers: The Front Of House Musical (Soho Theatre); The Sword and the Dope (Courtyard Theatre); As You Like It (Avondale Theatre); Firing Life: A New Musical (The Pirate Castle, London); Singing in the Rain, West Side Story, Grease, 42nd Street and Footloose (New Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham - Assistant Choreographer); Beauty and the Beast (nominated for Best Comedy Duo at the Great British Pantomime Award - Newbury CornExchange)
Joshua wrote the music, book and lyrics for his show FatBusters: The Musical (London) as well as Strode Theatre’s pantomime 2023 Alex in Wonderland - a Pantomime Adventure: RELOADED.
Paul is the Artistic Director of both The Turbine Theatre at The Battersea Power Station and The Other Palace Theatre, London. He has worked as Advisory Producer to Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Really Useful Group.
Stage credits include: At the Turbine Theatre - My Son’s A Queer (But what can you do?) (The Garrick, Ambassadors Theatre – Olivier Nominated, Best Entertainment or Comedy Play); Eugenius!; But I’m A Cheerleader, My Night with Reg, MTFestUK 2021, 2022 and 2023, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball, Hair (part of the Turbine on the Jetty Season), Torch Song, High Fidelity and Cat In The Hat.
Elsewhere, Heathers the Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Other Palace and UK Tour (winner of the WhatsOnStage Best New Musical Award), Murder For Two at the Watermill Theatre and The Other Palace, Cake the UK Tour and Lyric Theatre, Boy Out The City and Bloody Elle at the Lyric Theatre, The Wild Party at The Other Palace, European Premiere of Disney’s Peter and the Starcatcher at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Side Show at Southwark Playhouse, The Last Five Years at the St. James Theatre (winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production) End of The Rainbow on UK Tour, In The Heights at Kings Cross Theatre and Southwark Playhouse (winner of three Olivier Awards), Casa Valentina at Southwark Playhouse, Carrie The Musical at Southwark Playhouse (winner of The WhatsOnStage Off West End Award), and Associate Producer on The Importance of Being Earnest starring David Suchet on UK Tour and the Vaudeville Theatre.
