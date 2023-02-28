Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Additional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

Julian Clary, Dermot O'Leary, Sally Philips and Nina Wadia join the list of names previously announced.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Additional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

An additional four guest stars have been added to the list of names who will play the role of Sir Philip Bin in Caroline Leslie's irresistible production of Mark Evans' glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations. Julian Clary, Dermot O'Leary, Sally Philips and Nina Wadia join the list of names previously announced. Each will play the part of Sir Philip Bin for one week.

The production will open in preview at the Criterion Theatre from 3 May. It will have a press night on 18 May and performances will run until 3 September.

Other names confirmed so far to make an appearance are: Tom Allen, Adjoa Andoh, Alexander Armstrong, Jo Brand, Jack Dee, Stephen Fry, Nish Kumar, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Ben Miller and Sue Perkins.

Julian Clary said: "Such a thrill to be giving my Sir Pip Bin in BLEAK EXPECTATIONS. It is a challenging role and I look forward to being stretched as never before."

Dermot O'Leary said: "I'm thrilled, excited, nervous, (all those wonderful sensations) can't wait for a week of Dickensian silliness."

Sally Philips said: "What larks we'll have, Pip, what larks we'll have."

The performance schedule is as follows:

3- 7 May: Nina Wadia

9-14 May: Dermot O'Leary

16-21 May: Sally Philips

30 May - 4 June: Sue Perkins

6-11 June: Julian Clary

13-18 June: Adjoa Andoh

27 June - 2 July: Lee Mack

4-9 July: Stephen Mangan

11-16 July: Jo Brand

18-23 July: Tom Allen

25-30 July: Jack Dee

1-6 August: Alexander Armstrong

8-13 August: Stephen Fry

15-20 August: Ben Miller

29 August - 3 September: Nish Kumar

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip's extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn!

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!

Tickets to the run are on sale now, starting at £15 with over 16,000 tickets available across the run at £30 or under.

