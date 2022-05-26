Additional Date Added For TREASON THE MUSICAL In Concert At Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Treason is the explosive new musical about the gunpowder plot featuring stunning music by Ricky Allan, and book and lyrics by Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn. Since announcing the live stage debut of the musical on 22 August at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, it sold out within 2 weeks of going on sale, a record for an original new musical! This has led to an additional performance date being added, on the evening of 23 August 2022, due to such popular demand.

Treason has already garnered a global audience following its streamed concert from Cadogan Hall in March 2021 and successful release of six tracks on streaming platforms. Songs from Treason The Musical such as 'Take Things Into Our Own Hands', 'The Cold Hard Ground' and 'Blind Faith' have already taken taken Spotify by storm with over 200,000 streams, and the streamed lockdown concert was described as "an exceptional musical in the making" (West End Best Friend).

Confirmed casting includes Carrie Hope Fletcher (Martha Percy), Bradley Jaden (Thomas Percy), Simon-Anthony Rhoden (Robert Catesby), Les Dennis (Robert Cecil), Emilie Louise Israel (Eleanor Brooksby), Rebecca Lachance (Anne Vaux), Daniel Boys (King James), Cedric Neal (Earl of Northumberland), Waylon Jacobs (Jack Wright) and Adam Pearce (Thomas Wintour).

Treason's creative team are as follows - Director: Hannah Chissick, Choreographer: Taylor Walker, Musical Supervisor: Nick Pinchbeck, Orchestrator: Matthew Malone, Designer: Ruth Sutcliffe, Lighting Designer: Simisola Majekodunmi, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Video Designer: Gino Green, Casting: Harry Blumenau and Dramaturgy: Hannah Chissick.

Treason the Musical in Concert is part of three concerts presented in August at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It follows concert stagings of Chess the Musical in Concert on 1 August, and Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert on 8 August.