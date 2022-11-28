Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The event is on Sunday 4 December 2022.

Nov. 28, 2022  
Acting For Others Announces ONE NIGHT ONLY at The Ivy, Featuring Adjoa Andoh, Annette Badland, Jim Carter, and More!

Theatrical charity Acting for Others and The Ivy has announced the return of One Night Only at The Ivy on London Theatreland's West Street, on Sunday 4 December 2022.

The evening sees stars of the stage and screen swap their costumes for aprons, scripts for menus and award trophies for cocktail shakers to serve diners for a one-off sitting at The Ivy, a restaurant renowned for its unfaltering service. Leading the waiting staff this year and trying their hand at taking over the bar, waiting tables, hosting and welcoming guests, will be a cast including Geraldine Alexander, Adjoa Andoh, Annette Badland, Joanna Bobbin, Samantha Bond, Harriet Cairns, Bessie Carter, Jim Carter OBE, Kim Cattrall, Neil Dudgeon, Ben Forster, Tamsin Grieg, Ginny Holder, Tom Hopper, Celia Imrie, Cassidy Janson, Robert Lindsay, Lesley Manville CBE, Jessica Madsen, Bill Paterson, Arlene Phillips DBE, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Samantha Spiro, Polly Walker and Tom Read Wilson.

Over £88,000 was raised at the last One Night Only before the Covid-19 pandemic for the theatrical charity Acting for Others, which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities.


This year will see one exclusive sitting at the internationally renowned restaurant, with guests arriving for pre-dinner drinks from 7.00pm followed by an exclusive three-course dinner, with aperitif and wine. After dinner, auctioneer Louise Simpson from Phillips Auctioneers will be joined by actor Samantha Bond to announce and sell to the highest bidder a selection of highly covetable prizes, including the chance to win a meal prepared exclusively for 10 guests in your own home by The Ivy's chefs, lunch or dinner for four every month for a year at a Caprice holdings restaurant, dinner at J Sheekey before going on to see Mother Goose starring Sir Ian McKellen at the Duke of York's Theatre followed by champagne on stage with the cast, a day on the set of Midsomer Murders with Samantha Bond including a walk on role, and two tickets for "I Remember It Well" - The Christmas Edition at the Gielgud Theatre followed by meet and greet with Judi Dench and Gyles Brandreth.

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, Co-Chairman of Acting for Others, says, "After a two-year intermission we are thrilled to be returning to hosting One Night Only at The Ivy restaurant, welcoming a fantastic cast of well-known faces from stage and screen. Thank you to all of our cast of waiters, bar staff and hosts as well as to all the guests for booking for another sold out evening in aid of Acting for Others. The support and generosity of all our supporters is invaluable in enabling us to continue to support all theatre workers in times of need, whether financial or emotional, through our network of 14 member charities."


Director of The Ivy, Nicolas Garcia, adds, "After the last few years when both our industries suffered at the hand of the pandemic, I am glad to see we are back together again for another night of fun and generosity!"

For those who are unable to attend One Night Only but still wish to support Acting for Others, an online auction will be open from 21st November with many prizes, including a cocktail masterclass at The Ivy Club with a celebrity guest, Highgrove Gardens Champagne exclusive tour for two, Discovering the Northern Lights four-night stay in Reykjavik for two, three-day super yacht stay for eleven and a Mike Tyson signed boxing glove. Details of the auction can be found at https://app.givefundraising.co.uk/one-night-only-2022




