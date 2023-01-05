Acosta Danza Presents SPECTRUM, a Vibrant Dance Programme of Premieres and Revivals

This January, Acosta Danza returns to the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre with Spectrum, an exciting programme of premieres and revivals with a mix of contemporary, classical and Cuban influences. Launched in 2015 by former Royal Ballet Principal dancer Carlos Acosta, Acosta Danza has established itself as one of the world's leading contemporary dance companies.

This special programme features European premieres by Micaela Taylor and Juanjo Arqués alongside work by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Goyo Montero and Beatriz Garcia and Raúl Reinoso.

Micaela Taylor trained in both ballet and hip-hop and presents the European premiere of Performance, a work for 8 dancers, set to a range of music from electronic dance music by Andy Stott to classical pieces from Debussy. Juanjo Arqués premieres Portal with music by Ariwo and costumes by Natalie de Koning. The programme also includes a performance of Alrededor no hay nada by Acosta Danza's Resident Choreographer Goyo Montero which is set to music composed by Joaquin Sabina and Vinicius de Moraes.

Spectrum also features the return of the critically acclaimed Faun, by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. This unique interpretation of L'Apres-midi d'un faune is set to music by Debussy with additional music by Nitin Sawhney. Costumes are by Hussein Chalayan. Faun was originally commissioned by Sadler's Wells in 2009 as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Ballet Russes.

Completing the programme, Cuban choreographers Beatriz Garcia and Raúl Reinoso's Nosotros is a duet reflecting the intermittency of relationships. Nosotros features piano by Pepe Gavilondo and cello by Alejandro Martínez.