Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Acosta Danza Presents SPECTRUM, a Vibrant Dance Programme of Premieres and Revivals

Performances run Monday 23 – Monday 30 January 2023.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Acosta Danza Presents SPECTRUM, a Vibrant Dance Programme of Premieres and Revivals

This January, Acosta Danza returns to the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre with Spectrum, an exciting programme of premieres and revivals with a mix of contemporary, classical and Cuban influences. Launched in 2015 by former Royal Ballet Principal dancer Carlos Acosta, Acosta Danza has established itself as one of the world's leading contemporary dance companies.

This special programme features European premieres by Micaela Taylor and Juanjo Arqués alongside work by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Goyo Montero and Beatriz Garcia and Raúl Reinoso.

Micaela Taylor trained in both ballet and hip-hop and presents the European premiere of Performance, a work for 8 dancers, set to a range of music from electronic dance music by Andy Stott to classical pieces from Debussy. Juanjo Arqués premieres Portal with music by Ariwo and costumes by Natalie de Koning. The programme also includes a performance of Alrededor no hay nada by Acosta Danza's Resident Choreographer Goyo Montero which is set to music composed by Joaquin Sabina and Vinicius de Moraes.

Spectrum also features the return of the critically acclaimed Faun, by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. This unique interpretation of L'Apres-midi d'un faune is set to music by Debussy with additional music by Nitin Sawhney. Costumes are by Hussein Chalayan. Faun was originally commissioned by Sadler's Wells in 2009 as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Ballet Russes.

Completing the programme, Cuban choreographers Beatriz Garcia and Raúl Reinoso's Nosotros is a duet reflecting the intermittency of relationships. Nosotros features piano by Pepe Gavilondo and cello by Alejandro Martínez.




Full Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at Wolverhampton Grand Photo
Full Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at Wolverhampton Grand
Full casting has been announced for the 2023 dates of the UK & International Tour of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! With the new cast giving their first performance at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this month from Tuesday 17 January.
BLOW DOWN Comes to Leeds Playhouse Next Month Photo
BLOW DOWN Comes to Leeds Playhouse Next Month
A funny and poignant new play exploring the impact of the iconic cooling towers at Ferrybridge Power Station on the lives of the people who lived and worked beneath them is opening at Leeds Playhouse on 3-11 February before heading out on tour across Yorkshire and the North East.
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Photo
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Clown
The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has announced the title of its 2023 pantomime, along with the return of a local panto favourite, following the success of its current production, Dick Whittington and His Cat Tweedy, which many are calling the theatre's 'biggest and best pantomime to date'.
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month Photo
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month
The West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical UK tour opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February running until 05 March  following a Christmas season at Leeds playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You


THE WEDDING SPEECH Comes to VAULT Festival Next MonthTHE WEDDING SPEECH Comes to VAULT Festival Next Month
January 4, 2023

Purple Moon Drama is presenting The Wedding Speech at VAULT Festival this February, a poignant one-woman show highlighting the unpredictable nature of co-dependency amongst families.
THE WALWORTH FARCE Will Be the First Full-Scale Production To Play New 'Southwark Playhouse Elephant' VenueTHE WALWORTH FARCE Will Be the First Full-Scale Production To Play New 'Southwark Playhouse Elephant' Venue
January 4, 2023

Southwark Playhouse has announced the full cast for its first major production to run at its brand new space in Elephant and Castle. The new space - Southwark Playhouse Elephant, is welcoming a revival of Enda Walsh's award winning The Walworth Farce as its debut full scale production, held in its 310-seat main auditorium.
VIDEO: CABARET Performs 'Willkommen/Don't Tell Mama' on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOWVIDEO: CABARET Performs 'Willkommen/Don't Tell Mama' on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW
January 4, 2023

The cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub recently appeared on the Graham Norton Show, where they performed Willkommen and Don't Tell Mama. Check out the full performance in the video here!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal or SYLVIA at The Old VicPhotos: Inside Rehearsal or SYLVIA at The Old Vic
January 4, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the highly anticipated world premiere of the musical Sylvia, directed and choreographed by Kate Prince and starring Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst.
Full Casting Announced For 2023 UK and International Tour of MAMMA MIA!Full Casting Announced For 2023 UK and International Tour of MAMMA MIA!
January 4, 2023

Full casting has been announced for the 2023 dates of the UK & International Tour of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA!.
share