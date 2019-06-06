Acclaimed Young Vic DEATH OF A SALESMAN To Get West End Transfer

The acclaimed new Young Vic production of Death of a Salesman, directed by Marianne Elliot, will transfer to London's Piccadilly Theatre.

The limited 10-week run is set to begin October 24, 2019. Priority tickets will be available beginning June 10 with public sale beginning June 13.

The Young Vic cast features Wendell Pierce (making his UK stage debut as Willy Loman), Sharon D. Clarke (Linda Loman) and Arinzé Kene (Biff Loman) will be joined by Ian Bonar (Bernard), Trevor Cooper (Charley), Martins Imhangbe (Happy Loman), Joseph Mydell (Ben Loman), Nenda Neurer (Letta), Jennifer Saayeng (Miss Forsythe), Matthew Seadon-Young (Howard Wagner and Stanley) and Maggie Service (The Woman and Jenny) in the production, which opens on 9 May, with previews from 1 May.

"I don't say he's a great man...but he's a human being, and a terrible thing is happening to him. So attention must be paid. He's not to be allowed to fall in his grave like an old dog. Attention, attention must finally be paid to such a person."





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You