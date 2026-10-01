AYLA: A NEW MUSICAL to Play The Other Palace

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

AYLA: A New Musical is an original musical from award-winning composer and producer Gianluca Cucchiara and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning producer Giovanna Romagnoli. Following a development period over several years; through workshops, readings, concerts and recordings, this highly anticipated musical will have a one-night, semi-staged concert accompanied by a four-piece band at The Other Palace on 30 November 2026.

Set in a future where a dying natural world has divided communities through fear and the struggle for survival, the story follows a young woman faced with the choice to accept the world she has inherited or find the courage to change it.

Current casting includes, Nathania Ong (Les Misérables) as Ayla, Djavan van de Fliert (Frozen) as Mohr, Arlissa(Singer-songwriter of “Hard to Love Somebody”) as Sindah, Astrid Harris (Titaníque) as Tonah, Glenn Adamson (Bat Out of Hell) as Rooh and Jonathan Andrew Hume (The Lion King) as Crohm. Further cast to be announced in due course.When the world lost its fire, she found her own.

Following the release of its concept album, which is reaching a growing international audience, AYLA: A New Musical is a story of courage, leadership and the choice to imagine a future beyond fear and division.

The creative team includes: music by Gianluca Cucchiara, lyrics by Andrew James Whelan, book by Clive Frayne, adaptation for The Other Palace by Gianluca Cucchiara and Giovanna Romagnoli, original concept by Tony Cucchiara, dramaturgy by Michael Conley and direction by Eleesha Drennan.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 17 Hrs 00 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming