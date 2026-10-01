AYLA: A NEW MUSICAL to Play The Other Palace
The semi-staged concert features West End performers including Nathania Ong from LES MISÉRABLES and Jonathan Andrew Hume from THE LION KING.
AYLA: A New Musical is an original musical from award-winning composer and producer Gianluca Cucchiara and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning producer Giovanna Romagnoli. Following a development period over several years; through workshops, readings, concerts and recordings, this highly anticipated musical will have a one-night, semi-staged concert accompanied by a four-piece band at The Other Palace on 30 November 2026.
Set in a future where a dying natural world has divided communities through fear and the struggle for survival, the story follows a young woman faced with the choice to accept the world she has inherited or find the courage to change it.
Current casting includes, Nathania Ong (Les Misérables) as Ayla, Djavan van de Fliert (Frozen) as Mohr, Arlissa(Singer-songwriter of “Hard to Love Somebody”) as Sindah, Astrid Harris (Titaníque) as Tonah, Glenn Adamson (Bat Out of Hell) as Rooh and Jonathan Andrew Hume (The Lion King) as Crohm. Further cast to be announced in due course.When the world lost its fire, she found her own.
Following the release of its concept album, which is reaching a growing international audience, AYLA: A New Musical is a story of courage, leadership and the choice to imagine a future beyond fear and division.
The creative team includes: music by Gianluca Cucchiara, lyrics by Andrew James Whelan, book by Clive Frayne, adaptation for The Other Palace by Gianluca Cucchiara and Giovanna Romagnoli, original concept by Tony Cucchiara, dramaturgy by Michael Conley and direction by Eleesha Drennan.
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