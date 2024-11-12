ANTIGONE [ON STRIKE] Comes to the Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exploring how the media shapes politics and public discourse on immigration, human rights and extremism, this new drama updates Sophocles' Greek tragedy and asks the audience to vote on the narrative, displaying their answers in real-time. Inspired by the true stories of young women from the UK who became the so called ‘ISIS Brides', Antigone [on strike] follows Law student Antiya as she campaigns against an ambitious Home Secretary to bring her sister Esmeh back from Syria. Anitya's risky hunger strike causes a media frenzy that engulfs her and the Home Secretary's family in a PR game that no one is certain how to play.

Sat within an all-white replica of the UK House of Commons, audiences are invited to participate in the unfolding narrative by casting real-time votes and comments with wireless keypad devices, interrogating how our choices have real-life consequences and can easily be monetized and weaponized by the highest bidder.

The play was developed through community discussions with students and teachers in schools in East London. In addition to the actual play, a series of free educational workshops was created in collaboration with Hafsah Aneela Bashir that aim to empower young people to engage with politics through art and activism.

Writer and director Alexander Raptotasios said, “It is incredible how an ancient tragedy can speak to our current struggles as a democracy. Antigone questions how much a government can restrict human rights for the ‘good of the country'. Our new version is allowing public opinion to play a crucial part as audiences participate and are faced with their choices. What shapes our opinion? A public debate, cold facts or an Instagram ad?”

Alexander Raptotasios is the artistic director of Ferodo Bridges CIC, a company he founded to create challenging, political work influenced by immersive and participatory theatre. Directing credits include Mother Company short docu-fiction film (Commissioned by the Greek National Opera, 2024), Apocalypse NY immersive rave experience (New York, 2023 and 2024), Antigone by Sophocles (Commission by Athens & Epidaurus International Festival, 2022), The Events by David Greig (National Greek Opera & National Tour, 2021), The White Plague adapted from Jose Saramago‘s Blindness (Greenwich Theatre & UK/European Tour), Hotel Apocalypse (Bageion Foundation Athens, 2018), Macbeth (The Pleasance London, 2017).

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eleven years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, seven Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

